Police: Suspects flee after shooting woman in Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a shooting that left one woman hurt in Phoenix late Tuesday night.

Medical personnel transported the woman after she was struck by a bullet near Baseline Road and 44th Street around 9:30 p.m.

Police said her injuries are not life-threatening but she will be treated at a local hospital.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and have yet to be located.

Officers are investigating the shooting and further information will be provided once available.

