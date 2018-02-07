3 people hospitalized in critical condition after overnight Phoenix crash

Three people are in the hospital Wednesday morning after an overnight Phoenix crash left them in critical condition. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to authorities, three people are in the hospital Wednesday morning after an overnight Phoenix crash left them in critical condition.

The two-vehicle accident happened just before midnight near 57th Avenue and Thomas Road.

A taxi cab was traveling westbound on Thomas Road when an eastbound car turned north and caused a serious collision.

The cab rolled over onto its roof injuring the driver and passenger. The driver was also trapped inside the vehicle but was eventually freed.

The other driver was also hurt during the accident and all three victims were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said officers are looking into impairment but it is unknown at this time if it played a factor in the crash.

Thomas Road will be closed in both directions between 55th Avenue and 59th Avenue for several hours while the police conduct their investigation.

