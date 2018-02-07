Woman off the trail flown off of Camelback Mountain

Firefighters rescued a woman who couldn't make it down Camelback Mountain on Tuesday night.

Crews said the 35-year-old was off the trail on the Echo Canyon Trail side of the mountain and couldn't make it down.

She was not hurt and used her cellphone to tell firefighters where she was.

Firefighters found her and used a helicopter to get her off the mountain.

