Glendale spring training facility looking for volunteers

The spring training facility in Glendale is looking for volunteers at the games that would help out Valley nonprofits.

Camelback Ranch–Glendale is looking for people to volunteer their time to staff concession stands during the 2018 season.

Southwest Human Development, Arizona’s largest nonprofit dedicated to early childhood development and one of this year’s nonprofit beneficiaries, is partnering with Camelback Ranch to provide volunteers for concession stands at eight games this season.

Four volunteer information sessions are open to the public and scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, Feb. 6; 10-1 p.m.; Gateway Community College, 108 N. 40th St, Phoenix

Saturday, Feb. 10; 3-6 p.m.; Dave & Buster’s, 9460 W. Hanna Lane, Glendale

Monday, Feb. 12; 9-2 p.m.; Glendale Community College, 6000 W Olive Ave, Glendale

Thursday, Mar. 1; 9-2 p.m.; Glendale Community College, 6000 W Olive Ave, Glendale

Attendance at a volunteer information session is not required. Volunteer sign-up and a complete list of volunteer shifts are available at www.swhd.org/baseball.

Volunteer duties may include set up and take down, preparing food, taking inventory, handling cash, serving beverages and more. All volunteers must be at least 18 years old, obtain a food handlers card prior to their March spring training volunteer shift(s) and attend a two-hour training session in February. Spring Training incentives will also be provided to volunteers who make multi-game volunteering commitments.

