Wet 'n' Wild Phoenix to hire hundreds for 2018 season

The Valley is just weeks away from the start of the new season for waterparks around the Valley and Wet 'n' Wild Phoenix is getting ready by hiring hundreds of people.

The largest theme park in the state said it is hiring 500 season staff and management positions during the next two months.

A total of 15 different types of positions will be filled. The jobs include lifeguards, food and beverage staff, cashiers, security staff, EMTs, cooks, supervisors and more.

Those wanting to apply can do so online and will be contacted for follow-up phone and in-person interviews. Applicants must be 16 years or older.

