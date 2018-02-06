Strange light seen in western Arizona sky

People from around Arizona saw a strange light in the sky on Tuesday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m.

One video that a viewer in the west Valley sent in shows a white light with white streaks behind it, almost like a rocket ship.

Callers have told us that saw it in the western sky.

We have received a picture from a man in northern Arizona who saw it as well.

Vandenberg Air Force Base in central California said it is not responsible for the light.

We're working to get answers about what the light might be.

