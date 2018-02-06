Police identify suspect, officers involved in shooting at Phoenix gas station

Police said Jordan Keckhut was shot and killed by officers. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Nearly three weeks after an officer-involved shooting left a suspect dead, the Phoenix Police Department has identified those involved.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard with Phoenix police said on Tuesday the suspect was 22-year-old Jordan Keckhut.

The two officers involved are 35-year-old Ofc. Lawrence Rosky and 34-year-old Ofc. John Stewart. Rosky had 9 years' experience while Stewart has 12 years' experience.

On Jan. 17, 911 callers said Keckhut was acting erratically, threatening people, cutting himself and causing damage in the area of 32nd Street and Thomas Road.

Then Keckhut cut a man in the neck at the Shell gas station in the same area. While officers were helping the victim, the clerk came out screaming for police and said the suspect was inside, threatening people, Howard said.

Officers went inside the store and confronted Keckhut while also evacuating people who were still inside.

Howard said Keckhut, who was still armed with a knife, stepped toward officers and the open doorway. That's when Rosky and Stewart shot him several times, according to Howard.

Keckhut died at the scene.

The victim who was cut was taken to the hospital but should be OK.

