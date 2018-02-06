Ahwatukee homeowners feel the impact of explosions during Loop 202 freeway construction

ADOT has told homeowners not to worry about possible damage to their homes. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Rich Militello has never been in an earthquake, but the Ahwatukee homeowner is getting a little taste of what they may feel like.

"Loud for a brief second and then the shake comes afterward," said Militello. "I was sitting at my desk and it kind of shook my computer a little bit."

The Valley musician has a front row seat to giant piles of dirt blowing up near his front yard.

Cathy Aimone-Martin heads up the blasting project for ADOT and said that every safety measure is being taken to protect nearby homes.

"This is what we call controlled blasting methods, where we control the amount of explosives and just blast, or fragment rock and not allow any wasted energy to the homes," said Aimone-Martin.

But not all homeowners are convinced its enough.

"They came out and inspected your home and property before and after," said homeowner Vince Cantarano. "If there was any type of damage they would take care of it. I thought it was very reassuring."

The blasts are expected to continue for the next six months.

