Pedestrian struck on U.S. 60 near Mill; crash closes WB lanes of freeway

A pedestrian was struck on the U.S 60 Tuesday evening, causing a huge rush-hour traffic backup.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety believes that pedestrian may have been running away from a traffic stop.

The crash, which appeared to involve multiple vehicles, shut down the westbound lanes of U.S. 60 at Mill Avenue.

All traffic is exiting at Mill Avenue.

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. Long delays are expected.

Drivers should use alternate routes like Loop 202 Red Mountain and Santan freeways.

