$3.5 million marijuana grow operation busted in Tonopah

Three people have been arrested for an illegal marijuana grow operation in Tonopah.

On February 1, after months of investigations, Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force (MCDST) and High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) detectives simultaneously served search warrants at three separate locations.

Those locations were all linked to an illegal marijuana grow operation.

Officials arrested 57-year-old Ramon Lopez-Frausto, 26-year-old Luis Alberto Aguilar-Amarillas and 24-year-old Alexis Maldonado-Rodriguez.

The seizures included more than 1,400 marijuana plants, 18 pounds of marijuana, guns, ammunition, and grow equipment.

The total estimated street value is approximately 3.5 million dollars.

All three suspects were booked into the 4th Avenue Jail on Possession of Marijuana for Sale and Producing Marijuana.

