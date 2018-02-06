Suns expecting more from Marquese Chriss

Suns expecting more from Marquese ChrissPosted: Updated:
Waste Management Phoenix Open streaker: 'It was worth it'
Although he's "embarrassed," Adam Stalmach, the Goodyear man arrested for streaking on the 17th green at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, also told Arizona's Family, "it was worth it" because he made people laugh.
Toddler dies after tragic accident at a Scottsdale fire station
A toddler has died after a heartbreaking accident during a visit to a Scottsdale fire station. It happened this weekend at Scottsdale Fire Station No. 1, near Miller and McDowell roads.
Sedona chiropractor, wife arrested for sex with minor age girl
A Sedona Chiropractor and his wife have been arrested for having sex with a minor according to authorities in Yavapai County.
Girl Scout who sold cookies outside weed store may have broken rules
Officials were trying to identify the girl and talk to her family because she was in a commercial area, which is not allowed, council spokeswoman Mary Doyle said in an email Monday.
Officer asked to leave 'gun-free' restaurant because of service weapon
A uniformed officer carrying his service weapon said he was asked to leave an Outback Steakhouse restaurant because it's a "gun-free zone."
Father dies after jumping in aqueduct to save 9-year-old son
The boy made it out safely, but his father never resurfaced after leaping into the waterway.
Prostitution sting in Mesa nets 15 arrests
Mesa police cracked down on people seeking prostitutes in January, which was Human Trafficking Awareness Month. During that month, Mesa police made 15 arrests in a prostitution sting called "Operation Eagle's Nest."
2 critical, 4 others hurt in Phoenix rollover crash involving stolen SUV
Two people are critically hurt following a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning in north Phoenix.
Michigan family with 13 sons expecting next child in April
A Michigan couple with 13 sons is expecting a 14th child in April but waiting until birth to learn the sex. Jay and Kateri Schwandt say adding another child to their large family won't be too big of a logistic change or financial burden, WOOD-TV reported.
Goodyear woman missing after going to watch last week's Super Blue Blood Moon
It started with a rare chance to watch the Super Blue Blood Moon, and now a Valley mom is missing. It's been nearly a week, and 48-year-old Diana Junge's family still hasn't heard from her.
PD: 2 dead, 1 injured in murder-suicide in Mesa
The Mesa Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide that occurred at an apartment complex.
Sudden closure of charter school renews calls for stricter oversight
The abrupt closure of a charter school in Goodyear is renewing calls for stricter oversight of charter schools throughout Arizona.
D-backs Goldschmidt discusses J.D. Martinez future as he prepares for bowling bash
Paul Goldschmidt's goals right now have nothing to do with making another run at MVP.
Suns expecting more from Marquese Chriss
He's an athletic specimen with tremendous potential.
Dozens of Phoenix families get the boot after City deems housing unsafe
The unsafe conditions forced the City to shut off the power and not allow residences to live in the apartments.
VIDEO: Phoenix Open streaker regrets decision
The man who went streaking at the Waste Management Phoenix Open said it was worth it but regrets embarassing his family. (Monday, February 5, 2018)
VIDEO: Waste Management Phoenix Open streaker: 'It was worth it'
Although he's "embarrassed" and "regretful," Adam Stalmach, the 24-year-old Goodyear man arrested for streaking on the 17th green at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, also told Arizona's Family, "it was worth it" because he made people laugh.
VIDEO: 2 critical, 4 others hurt in Phoenix rollover crash involving stolen SUV
Two people are critically hurt following a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning.
VIDEO: Coyote spotted growling at and attacking car in Huntersville
VIDEO: Valley mom missing after going for a hike to see the Super Moon
After nearly a week missing, the family of 48-year-old Diana Junge is concerned that she has befallen foul play. She went for a hike to see the Super Blood Moon last week, and has not been seen since.
VIDEO: PD: 2 dead, 1 injured in possible murder-suicide in Mesa
The Mesa Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide that occurred at an apartment complex early Monday morning.
