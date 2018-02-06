D-backs Goldschmidt discusses J.D. Martinez future as he prepares for bowling bash

Paul Goldschmidt’s got some big goals this season.

The D-backs first baseman finished third in the National League Most Valuable Player Award voting, tying a career high with 36 home runs and hitting .297. Goldschmidt’s goals right now have nothing to do with making another run at MVP.

"When we first got here with the Diamondbacks, we wanted to get involved in the community,” said Goldschmidt, who, along with his wife Amy, is an ambassador for Phoenix Children’s Hospital. “These are our neighbors, the parents, the kids, the brothers, the sisters, that are going through the tough times over there. They're from here in the Valley, from Phoenix and around the state. I just feel like our duty to help out. Would I want someone to help me out if I was going through that, if I was going through that, my son or daughter was? We have what I feel is an obligation to help out as well."

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Diamondbacks]

Sports have long been part of the Goldschmidt’s relationship. They met at Texas State, where Amy was on the golf team and Paul was pursuing his baseball dream. On Feb. 22, they’ll team up to raise money for PCH with the second annual “Goldy’s Bowling Bash.”

“We're actually pretty competitive,” said Amy, sitting next to Paul at Lucky Strike Lanes in downtown Phoenix. “I played some golf. That's something that I tend to take the edge on. I have bragging rights in the house. He obviously is good at baseball."

For years, the Goldschmidts have stopped by Phoenix Children’s Hospital on their way to Chase Field. They often show up unannounced, without cameras, just to try to brighten kids' days. The birth of their second child has made their time at PCH even more of a priority in 2018. The Goldschmidts have taken on the role of PCH Ambassadors to try to raise funds for the hospital’s biggest projects.

“It's important for us to still get to Phoenix Children's Hospital,” said Amy. “That's something we enjoyed doing before kids and still like getting over there. The event, we did it last year in November. And then realized that this might be a better time to be able to get more people out. We're excited. We think it's something that everyone is going to have fun with. And hopefully, we can raise a lot of money."

Goldschmidt and the D-backs report to spring training in mid-February. J.D. Martinez is still a free agent, and Goldschmidt it holding out hope that Martinez ends up back in a D-backs uniform after igniting the Valley with his performance in the team’s playoff run.

“He definitely has the invite if that will help sway his decision,” said Goldschmidt. “I'd be glad to let him run the event if he wants. He doesn't really know where his landing spot is yet, but that was one of the things about doing it during the offseason was, all the D-backs players will be here and coaches. And players from other teams that are here doing spring training around the Valley."

The event is scheduled for Feb. 22. The plan is to make this an Valley tradition for years to come.

"We love it out here,” said Goldschmidt. “The people here have welcomed us so much. We both grew up in Texas, we didn't know what to expect. We said, we'll try it out here for one offseason and just really loved it. The weather is great, spend a lot of time outside, great places to eat, different events, hiking. We've really tried to embrace the community and culture here and this is home for us."

To learn more log on to Goldy's Fund 4 Kids.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.