Toddler dies after tragic accident at a Scottsdale fire station

A toddler has died after a heartbreaking accident during a visit to a Scottsdale fire station.

It happened this weekend at Scottsdale Fire Station No. 1, near Miller and McDowell roads.

While touring the station, the young boy was injured by the apparatus bay doors, according to the City of Scottsdale.

The toddler was rushed to Phoenix Children's Hospital but did not survive.

The child is a relative of a Scottsdale firefighter who was on duty at the station.

The City of Scottsdale has released the following statement:

This weekend, a terrible tragedy occurred at Scottsdale Fire Station 601, when a young child visiting the station with family was injured by the apparatus bay doors during a station tour.

The child, less than two years old and a relative of a Scottsdale fire fighter on duty at the station, received immediate attention by paramedics. He was rushed to the trauma center at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, where he subsequently was pronounced deceased.

The Scottsdale Fire Department family is deeply saddened by this accident. We are doing all we can to support and care for the fire fighters and family members at the station when the accident occurred, and we ask the community’s thoughts and prayers for this child and his family.

The city is investigating the incident.

