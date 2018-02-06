Authorities release photos of woman they say abandoned newborn at Tucson airport

Investigators need help to identify this woman. (Source: Tucson Airport Authority PD)

Authorities have released photos of the woman they say left a newborn at the Tucson International Airport in January.

The Tucson Airport Authority said investigators still need help to identify the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

The woman abandoned the newborn in a bathroom at the airport on Sunday, Jan. 14. The baby was found on a changing table.

The child is healthy and in the care of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

Arizona is a "safe haven" state, meaning parents can drop off newborns at designated locations like staffed fire stations, hospitals, licensed adoption agencies, private welfare agencies and churches.

Parents can remain anonymous but they will need to answer some questions about the newborn and its health and background.

The airport bathroom is not a safe haven location and the woman could face criminal charges, like child abandonment or endangerment.

