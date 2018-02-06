Spring break: Go here, not there

Spring break: Go here, not therePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Waste Management Phoenix Open streaker: 'It was worth it'
Waste Management Phoenix Open streaker: 'It was worth it'
Although he's "embarrassed," Adam Stalmach, the Goodyear man arrested for streaking on the 17th green at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, also told Arizona's Family, "it was worth it" because he made people laugh.More >
Although he's "embarrassed," Adam Stalmach, the Goodyear man arrested for streaking on the 17th green at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, also told Arizona's Family, "it was worth it" because he made people laugh.More >
Sedona chiropractor, wife arrested for sex with minor age girl
Sedona chiropractor, wife arrested for sex with minor age girl
A Sedona Chiropractor and his wife have been arrested for having sex with a minor according to authorities in Yavapai County.More >
A Sedona Chiropractor and his wife have been arrested for having sex with a minor according to authorities in Yavapai County.More >
Officer asked to leave 'gun-free' restaurant because of service weapon
Officer asked to leave 'gun-free' restaurant because of service weapon
A uniformed officer carrying his service weapon said he was asked to leave an Outback Steakhouse restaurant because it’s a “gun-free zone.”More >
A uniformed officer carrying his service weapon said he was asked to leave an Outback Steakhouse restaurant because it’s a “gun-free zone.”More >
Father dies after jumping in aqueduct to save 9-year-old son
Father dies after jumping in aqueduct to save 9-year-old son
The boy made it out safely, but his father never resurfaced after leaping into the waterway.More >
The boy made it out safely, but his father never resurfaced after leaping into the waterway.More >
2 critical, 4 others hurt in Phoenix rollover crash involving stolen SUV
2 critical, 4 others hurt in Phoenix rollover crash involving stolen SUV
Two people are critically hurt following a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning in north Phoenix.More >
Two people are critically hurt following a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning in north Phoenix.More >
Michigan family with 13 sons expecting next child in April
Michigan family with 13 sons expecting next child in April
A Michigan couple with 13 sons is expecting a 14th child in April but waiting until birth to learn the sex. Jay and Kateri Schwandt say adding another child to their large family won't be too big of a logistic change or financial burden, WOOD-TV reported.More >
A Michigan couple with 13 sons is expecting a 14th child in April but waiting until birth to learn the sex. Jay and Kateri Schwandt say adding another child to their large family won't be too big of a logistic change or financial burden, WOOD-TV reported.More >
Girl Scout who sold cookies outside weed store may have broken rules
Girl Scout who sold cookies outside weed store may have broken rules
Officials were trying to identify the girl and talk to her family because she was in a commercial area, which is not allowed, council spokeswoman Mary Doyle said in an email Monday.More >
Officials were trying to identify the girl and talk to her family because she was in a commercial area, which is not allowed, council spokeswoman Mary Doyle said in an email Monday.More >
Goodyear woman missing after going to watch last week's Super Blue Blood Moon
Goodyear woman missing after going to watch last week's Super Blue Blood Moon
It started with a rare chance to watch the Super Blue Blood Moon, and now a Valley mom is missing. It’s been nearly a week, and 48-year-old Diana Junge’s family still hasn't heard from her.More >
It started with a rare chance to watch the Super Blue Blood Moon, and now a Valley mom is missing. It’s been nearly a week, and 48-year-old Diana Junge’s family still hasn't heard from her.More >
GoFundMe launched for Akron toddler who froze to death on porch
GoFundMe launched for Akron toddler who froze to death on porch
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.More >
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.More >
Suspect arrested after Tempe FD captain shot dead in Scottsdale
Suspect arrested after Tempe FD captain shot dead in Scottsdale
Scottsdale police announced Sunday evening they arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Tempe Fire Department captain.More >
Scottsdale police announced Sunday evening they arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Tempe Fire Department captain.More >
Homeless men are being gunned down on the street in Las Vegas
Homeless men are being gunned down on the street in Las VegasThe video is chilling. James Edgar Lewis is sleeping under a Las Vegas freeway when a dark-colored SUV passes by. Seconds later, a man wearing a dark top emerges from the vehicle and shoots Lewis twice in the head...More >The video is chilling. James Edgar Lewis is sleeping under a Las Vegas freeway when a dark-colored SUV passes by. Seconds later, a man wearing a dark top emerges from the vehicle and shoots Lewis twice in the head before...More >
Travel blogMore travel blog postsMore>>
Spring break: Go here, not there
Spring break: Go here, not there
Although "spring break" may conjure up visions of partying college students, there are plenty of great destinations where families and couples won't feel out of place.More >
Although "spring break" may conjure up visions of partying college students, there are plenty of great destinations where families and couples won't feel out of place.More >
Making the grade: What the new travel advisory system means for you
Making the grade: What the new travel advisory system means for you
Pop quiz: Under the previous State Department travel advisory system, a “travel warning” meant the same thing as a “travel alert.”More >
Pop quiz: Under the previous State Department travel advisory system, a “travel warning” meant the same thing as a “travel alert.”More >
Top 10 most romantic cities
Top 10 most romantic cities
If your ideas of a romantic gift go beyond the same old same old, consider planning a romantic getaway for two! But where?More >
If your ideas of a romantic gift go beyond the same old same old, consider planning a romantic getaway for two! But where?More >
21 places to go in 2018
21 places to go in 2018
Each destination looks more interesting than the one before!More >
Each destination looks more interesting than the one before!More >
GIFT IDEAS: Ho ho ho for those on the go go go!
GIFT IDEAS: Ho ho ho for those on the go go go!
From making your favorite traveler comfortable on a flight to keeping their valuables safe, here are some of my favorite items you may want to add to your shopping list.More >
From making your favorite traveler comfortable on a flight to keeping their valuables safe, here are some of my favorite items you may want to add to your shopping list.More >
Thanksgiving Day travel expected to be busy in Phoenix
Thanksgiving Day travel expected to be busy in Phoenix
AAA projects nearly 51 million Americans will travel nationwide on Thanksgiving Day, the highest amount of travelers since 2005.More >
AAA projects nearly 51 million Americans will travel nationwide on Thanksgiving Day, the highest amount of travelers since 2005.More >