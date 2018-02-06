Desert Botanical Garden launches Spring Butterfly Exhibit

Guests will be able to see hundreds of butterflies at the exhibit (Source: Desert Botanical Garden)

The butterflies are back!

The Desert Botanical Garden is set to launch its Spring Butterfly Exhibit beginning Feb. 24.

The exhibit will allow guests to get an up-close look at hundreds of North American butterflies that will be fluttering back to the Botanical Garden with the opening of this seasonal butterfly pavilion. Visitors will also get the opportunity to learn about butterflies’ characteristics, their life cycles, their roles as pollinators and the Garden’s conservation efforts to protect them.

The event is scheduled to run until May 13, and guests are encouraged to keep coming back for more as hundreds of new butterflies arrive each week.

The Botanical Garden opened its Butterfly Pavilion in March 2017, with an emphasis on educating patrons on all the life stages of butterflies, as well as the Garden’s work with these majestic creatures.

The Garden is open from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day and the cost of the exhibit is included in the price of a general admission ticket. Tickets cost $14.95 for adults and $12.95 for children ages 3-17.

For more information, guests are encouraged to call (480) 941-1225 or visit www.dbg.org.

