Prostitution sting in Mesa nets 15 arrests

Mesa police cracked down on people seeking prostitutes in January, which was Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

During that month, Mesa police made 15 arrests in a prostitution sting called "Operation Eagle's Nest."

The operation targeted those seeking prostitutes online.

Detectives, using common social media platforms, posted ads for suspects seeking illegal sex acts.

Suspects responding to the ad arrived at a pre-determined location where they were met by officers instead of prostitutes and were taken into custody.

Fifteen suspects were taken into custody on a misdemeanor charge of Solicitation of Prostitution.

The suspects ranged in age from 29 to 62 years old.

The suspects are: are: Arturo Cuevas, Bryan Stonecipher, Demetrius Montoya, Honnatthan Garcia-Perez, Thomas Lynch, George Lindbloom, Edgar Martinez, Jona Yoder, Juan Lopez-Escobar, Gary Fobare, Kenneth Early, Gerardo Guevera, Gary Uchytil, Andrew Heredia and Jeffry Miller.

This operation was conducted in support of the National Johns Suppression Initiative (NJSI.)

Mesa police say stopping human trafficking and prostitution will continue to be a high priority for the department.

