Children’s Museum of Phoenix and Chipotle partnering for ‘Eat for Change’

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix and Chipotle Mexican Grill are coming together to challenge Arizonans to eat for change in an effort to raise money for the museum.

The one-day fundraising event will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m. and will see every Chipotle in Arizona donate 50 percent of their sales directly back to the Children’s Museum. Patrons are asked to simply mention the Children’s Museum of Phoenix to the cashier before payment in order to participate.

And the collaboration is garnering excitement from both parties.

“This is really an amazing gift that Chipotle is giving to the Museum,” said Mario Wiener, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Children’s Museum. “Chipotle has a history of supporting the communities in which they do business and their support of the Children’s Museum of Phoenix shows their commitment to the education of our youngest citizens.”

Quinn Kelsey, the communication s manager at Chipotle said that the franchise is “always looking to partner with like-minded organizations, and that includes the Children’s Museum of Phoenix. We are so thrilled for the opportunity to support the museum that helps cultivate young minds in Arizona.”

For more information, check out the event's official page here.

