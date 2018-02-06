PD: Driver killed after crashing car into tree

PD: Driver killed after crashing car into treePosted: Updated:
-
Waste Management Phoenix Open streaker: 'It was worth it'
Although he's "embarrassed," Adam Stalmach, the Goodyear man arrested for streaking on the 17th green at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, also told Arizona's Family, "it was worth it" because he made people laugh.More >
Sedona chiropractor, wife arrested for sex with minor age girl
A Sedona Chiropractor and his wife have been arrested for having sex with a minor according to authorities in Yavapai County.More >
Michigan family with 13 sons expecting next child in April
A Michigan couple with 13 sons is expecting a 14th child in April but waiting until birth to learn the sex. Jay and Kateri Schwandt say adding another child to their large family won't be too big of a logistic change or financial burden, WOOD-TV reported.More >
2 critical, 4 others hurt in Phoenix rollover crash involving stolen SUV
Two people are critically hurt following a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning in north Phoenix.More >
Officer asked to leave 'gun-free' restaurant because of service weapon
A uniformed officer carrying his service weapon said he was asked to leave an Outback Steakhouse restaurant because it’s a “gun-free zone.”More >
Goodyear woman missing after going to watch last week's Super Blue Blood Moon
It started with a rare chance to watch the Super Blue Blood Moon, and now a Valley mom is missing. It’s been nearly a week, and 48-year-old Diana Junge’s family still hasn't heard from her.More >
Father dies after jumping in aqueduct to save 9-year-old son
The boy made it out safely, but his father never resurfaced after leaping into the waterway.More >
GoFundMe launched for Akron toddler who froze to death on porch
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.More >
Suspect arrested after Tempe FD captain shot dead in Scottsdale
Scottsdale police announced Sunday evening they arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Tempe Fire Department captain.More >
Homeless men are being gunned down on the street in Las Vegas
Homeless men are being gunned down on the street in Las VegasThe video is chilling. James Edgar Lewis is sleeping under a Las Vegas freeway when a dark-colored SUV passes by. Seconds later, a man wearing a dark top emerges from the vehicle and shoots Lewis twice in the head...More >The video is chilling. James Edgar Lewis is sleeping under a Las Vegas freeway when a dark-colored SUV passes by. Seconds later, a man wearing a dark top emerges from the vehicle and shoots Lewis twice in the head before...More >
Pepsi CEO says they're targeting women with 'Lady Doritos' that don't crunch
PepsiCo's CEO, Indra Nooyi, says her company is designing Doritos that are less crunchy for women.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix Open streaker regrets decision
The man who went streaking at the Waste Management Phoenix Open said it was worth it but regrets embarassing his family. (Monday, February 5, 2018)More >
VIDEO: 2 critical, 4 others hurt in Phoenix rollover crash involving stolen SUV
Two people are critically hurt following a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning.More >
VIDEO: Valley mom missing after going for a hike to see the Super Moon
After nearly a week missing, the family of 48-year-old Diana Junge is concerned that she has befallen foul play. She went for a hike to see the Super Blood Moon last week, and has not been seen since.More >
Mistreatment of dog at PetSmart caught on cam
(Source: KTRK via CNN)More >
RAW VIDEO: Man arrested after walking on Interstate 10 in downtown Phoenix
A man was nearly hit while walking on Interstate 10 Tuesday morning. It happened in the westbound lanes at 7th Street, just outside the tunnel. The Arizona Department of Transportation cameras showed the man walking up and down the on-ramp at that location.More >
A man was nearly hit while walking on Interstate 10 Tuesday morning. It happened in the westbound lanes at 7th Street, just outside the tunnel. The Arizona Department of Transportation cameras showed the man walking up and down the on-ramp at that location.More >
VIDEO: Coyote spotted growling at and attacking car in Huntersville
