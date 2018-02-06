PD: Driver killed after crashing car into tree

Police believe speed might have been a factor in a single-vehicle wreck that killed a young man.

It happened Monday evening right by a bus stop in the area of Ninth Street and Bethany Home Road.

The Phoenix Police Department identified the driver as Pablino Aldrete, 21.

According to investigators, Aldrete was heading east on Bethany Home Road “when he swerved north across all lanes of traffic and struck a tree in a residential yard.”

Aldrete was rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

At this point, speed is the only issue police have cited.

Investigators have not said anything about possible impairment nor have they said if Aldrete was wearing his seat belt.

