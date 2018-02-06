Strawberry Quinoa Salad with Ricotta and Organic Greens and a Strawberry Vinaigrette

Strawberry Quinoa Salad with Ricotta and Organic Greens

Yield: 4 Servings

½ cup Quinoa, rinsed

1 cup Water

1 recipe Strawberry Vinaigrette (recipe follows)

1-1/2 quart Organic baby greens

1/2 small Hothouse cucumber, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced

1 each Green onion, thinly sliced

2 cups Strawberries, quartered

1 each Orange, sectioned (reserve any juice for the dressing)

¼ lb Ricotta salata or feta, thinly sliced

To taste Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper

1. Combine the quinoa and water in a rice cooker or 2 qt. sauce pot. Cook 30 minutes until tender and fluffy. When cool, toss gently with 2 Tbsp. of the strawberry vinaigrette. Spoon into four individual bowls or on the bottom of large platter if serving family style.

2. Combine greens, cucumber, green onion, strawberries and orange segments in a large mixing bowl. Dress with the strawberry vinaigrette and a few grains of salt. Mound on top of the quinoa.

3. Sprinkle the salad with the sliced cheese, a few turns of black pepper and drizzle with any remaining strawberry vinaigrette.



Strawberry Vinaigrette

2 Tbsp White balsamic vinegar

As needed Reserved orange juice

¼ cup Olive oil

¼ cup Strawberries, chopped

½ each Shallot, chopped

3-4 each Basil leaves, finely sliced (chiffonade)

To taste Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper

1. Combine the vinegar and reserved orange juice in a small mixing bowl, whisk in the oil. Stir in the strawberries, shallot and basil. Season with salt and pepper.



Dressing is best when made an hour or so before service for the flavors to blend.