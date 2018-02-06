COPY-Cubano Sandwich and Short Rib Nachos

By Chef Forest Hamrick

Cuban sandwich

PORK CARNITAS 6-8 pounds boneless pork butt,

Large chop 1 orange, halved

1/3 cup condensed milk

1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 ½ pounds lard, melted

Sprinkle salt to cover pork and let cure for at least 24 hours.

In a deep, heavy pot, combine all ingredients, squeezing juice from orange.

Stir to coat meat. Cover with plastic wrap and then cover again with foil.

Braise at 275 until meat is tender, about 4 hours.

Chinese mustard

1 oz. mustard powder

1oz cold water

0.5 oz. sugar

1 oz. soy sauce

1oz rice vinegar

3oz canola oil

Make an emulsion by blending first ingredients and adding the oil at the end slowly

Black bean puree

Simmer the beans in water.

Season to taste with salt.

Add more water if necessary and cook until tender.

Puree the beans with their liquid in a food processor, adding enough of the vegetable stock to make a smooth puree.

Correct seasoning. Before serving.

Makin the Cubano sandwich



4 x Bolillo roll

4oz x pork carnitas

2 slice x cured ham

2 slice x Swiss cheese

1oz x Chinese mustard

4 x slice pickle

To prepare Cuban sandwiches, split bread in half then layer the sandwich with mustard, cheese, pickles, ham, pork (the cheese glues everything together).

Season with salt and pepper in between the ham and pork layers

To cook, heat a large cast iron skillet or grill pan over medium heat and lightly coat with olive oil.

Place the sandwiches on the skillet and top with another heavy skillet and a couple of heavy weights (bricks, or cans of tomatoes work well).

Press down firmly and cook for 5 to 7 minutes per side until the sandwich has compressed to about a third of its original size and the bread is super-crispy.



Short rib nachos



Fresh tortilla chips

Shredded short rib

Chipotle cheese sauce

Black bean puree

Cilantro crema

Pico de Gallo

Guacamole

Chinese Braised Beef Short Ribs

Beef Short Ribs Braising Mirepoix

5 # Short ribs

1 ea large carrots peeled and chopped coarsely

1 ea large onions peeled and chopped coarsely

1 ea lemongrass stalks bruised and chopped

1 ea Serrano peppers

1 oz chile de arbol

1 ea cinnamon sticks

1 oz star anise

2 ea cloves

2 ea bay leaves

1 qt red wine

1 ea oranges

2 qt chicken stock or water

5 T Salt and Pepper (or to taste)

Season the beef and sear until brown on all sides

Add mirepoix and caramelize

Deglaze with red wine and let reduce by half

Add seared short rib and chicken stock

Bring to a boil, cover and place in a 275 degree oven

Cook for about 4-5 hours or until meat is tender (checking periodically to ensure not burning & proper temperature)

When cooked, pull from oven and let rest in braising liquid for about an hour

After rest proceed to shredded the short rib and reserve

Chipotle cheese sauce

1oz. x Canola oil

2 oz. x White onion chopped

4 oz. x Tomatoes chopped

2.5 oz. x Chipotle puree

2.5 oz. x Heavy cream

1lb x Velveeta cheese

1 oz. x Cilantro chopped

In a large saucepan, sauté the tomatoes, onions, in the canola oil.

Turn the heat to very low and add the remaining ingredients except the cilantro.

Cook carefully ( to avoid burning) until cheese is melted and sauce is thick.

Add cilantro, cool and reserve

Cilantro crema

8oz. x sour cream

1 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

1 bunch fresh cilantro chopped

1 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Mix all ingredients in at food processor and reserve

Guacamole

2 ea avocado

¼ red onion, diced

1/4 Cup cilantro, chopped

Lime juice

Salt

Mix all ingredients

Procedure

Place black bean puree on a plate, and corn tortillas on top, add cheese sauce and short rib on top and place on oven for 4 minutes at 300, after this put all toppins on top( pico de gallo, cilantro crema and guacamole