Tuesday, Feb. 6

Critter Canyon launching at SEA LIFE Aquarium and Science Factor Competition

SEA LIFE Aquarium has launched a new exhibit within the attraction, Critter Canyon.

Currently, Critter Canyon has tarantulas, tortoises and snakes.

SEA LIFE is looking for kids to be a part of their 2018 Young Environmentalist Group and will host a Science Factor competition on Saturday, February 10th.

From submissions received, 25 kids will then receive invitations to take part in SCIENCE FACTOR, an interactive, hands-on competition slated for Saturday, Feb. 10 at Arizona Mills Mall that will ultimately determine this year's Young Environmentalist inductees.

In addition to behind-the-scenes access to SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium and two free annual passes to the attraction (one parent and one child), SEA LIFE's Young Environmentalists will receive special group T-shirts and take part in canal cleanups and other local conservation efforts. Make a nomination now at Arizona@sealifeus.com or check out VisitSeaLife.com for additional information on the Young Environmentalists program.

For more on SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium, please email Arizona@sealifeus.com

For more information: www.VisitSeaLife.com/Arizona

SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium

5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Ste 145

Tempe, AZ 85285

Zinnias at Melrose closing its doors

Just like the building itself, Zinnias at Melrose has a large and colorful history, it's no ordinary antique shop, it's got a bit of a cult following, and is an iconic location in the Melrose District. Now, after almost a decade, this treasure trove beloved by antiques connoisseurs across metro Phoenix, will be closing come Feb. 28th.

Zinnias at Melrose has a large and colorful history. With over 10,000 sq. ft and 30 unique vendors, Zinnias has faithfully served the Phoenix vintage market since its establishment in 2009. Winning multiple awards including the 2013 New Times Best of Phoenix Award for Best Antique Mall only confirmed that Zinnias at Melrose is Phoenix's best kept vintage shopping secret. Browsing the booths at Zinnias offers a unique and eclectic shopping experience. With so many vendors under one roof, Zinnias offers an expansive selection of retro, modern, industrial, midcentury, painted, and custom furniture.

For more information: http://www.zinniasatmelrose.com/

Zinnias at Melrose

724 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013

Phone:(602) 264-4166

Email: ZinniasAtMelrose@Gmail.com

Goldmine Underground Tap & Barrel

Finding the best underground beer bunker to hole up in may become a reality in the wake of political leaders debating who has the biggest nuclear button. If you're looking for a bunker loaded with a variety of specialty small batch beer, you'll want to seek out Goldmine Underground Tap & Barrel.

Goldmine is 16 feet under Goldwater Brewing Co. Located in downtown Scottsdale, Goldwater Brewing is a brewery with a growing reputation. Goldwater was one of four Phoenix breweries to medal in 2017's Great American Beer Festival.

Goldmine is housed in a former shooting range. The place is rustic and concrete-walled and runs against the kind of pomp one sees in this part of Scottsdale. Goldmine is a great find for beer drinkers. The add-on serves Goldwater staple brews and will be releasing its own barrel-aged beers in the next few weeks.

For more information: http://www.goldwaterbrewing.com/

It's open on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 10 p.m. The underground bunker has a capacity of 15 to 20 people. (You can reserve the space for a private party.)

Goldmine Underground Tap & Barrel

3608 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ

Phone: 480-350-7305

Friday and Saturday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Sunday through Thursday.

Pinspiration

Pinspiration is a DIY arts and crafts studio/wine bar/events space in the Scottsdale/Phoenix area located on High Street.

The studio removes DIY's common barriers to creativity and make it easy for every member of the community to unleash their inner artist and "try DIY.

Pinspiration's hip studio offers both open-ended and tutorial-let art experiences in a supportive, playful venue. Customers have access to a variety of high-quality art supplies and tools. Customers can create their own idea on the spot or they can choose from an array of ever-changing monthly project menus based on the most popular "pinned" social media projects and current craft trends.

The venue includes a VIP party room, a full-service beer/wine bar, a crafting/project room and Arizona's first splatter room, inspired by Jackson Pollock.

Please call ahead at 480-636-8010 or email info@pinspiration.com before visiting so we can make sure your space is reserved for your group.

Hours:

Monday-Wednesday will be available to be reserved for Groups of 5+ and Special Events/Team Builders. They will be open from 6-9pm on these evenings for Splatter dates and Splatter Reservations!



Thursday: 10am-9pm

Friday-Saturday: 10am-10pm

Sunday: 10am-8pm

Visit their website at: www.pinspiration.com

Pinspiration

5410 E. High Street, Ste 105

Phoenix, AZ 85054

480-636-8010

National Frozen Yogurt Day

National Frozen Yogurt Day appearance by Menchie's

Buy One Get One Free all day at all locations!

1- National Frozen Yogurt Day - Tuesday, February 6th - Menchie's special offer Buy One Get One Free All Day, all locations



2- Quality of Froyo - Clean Label, Happy Cows make our milk, non-dairy options, Low Carb options, No Sugar Added options - something for everyone!



3- Frozen Yogurt cakes - pre-made or custom made with personalized toppers



4- Catering, special events



5- Fundraising and community involvement



For more information and locations: http://www.menchies.com/

Street Eats Food Truck Festival

The Valley's favorite portable food truck event, Street Eats Food Truck Festival, presented by the Phoenix New Times, returns for a weekend long of tasty treats, comforting classics, and unique gourmet cuisines. Whether you're craving BBQ, Italian, Mexican, or a sweet treat, chances are one of the 60 food trucks appearing at this year's event will have something to treat your taste buds. This family friendly event will feature live music from the Solid Rock Foundation, cooking demos, and array of food eating contests, a local vendor market, and a massive kids zone, just for starters.

The event runs Saturday, February 10 & Sunday, February 11

11am-6pm.

To purchase tickets and for additional info regarding this year's Festival, visit www.streeteatsaz.com

Tickets to the 2018 Street Eats Food Truck Festival are on sale now for $12 ($15 at the gate), or $65 for VIP access, including five beverages and four food tokens, private restrooms, plus access to VIP Lounge, and kids under 12 (and parking) are always free. All food trucks accept cash (and most accept credit cards). Most important, all food trucks will be serving up $2 samples, so you can graze the day away.

Presented by Phoenix New Times and sponsored by Talking Stick Resort, CBS 5/Arizona's Family, and Uber as the official ride share partner and, the 2018 Street Eats Food Truck Festival will also the Sub-Zero/Wolf/Cove kitchen stage, where top Valley chefs will show you how to slice, dice, simmer and sauté great food from their restaurants with demos at the top of every hour (between noon and 4pm both days). No reservations required.

Street Eats Food Truck Festival

7555 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Chef Marissa Delagado on the Food Network's Chopped

Chef Marissa Delgado recently competed on the Food Networks program, "Chopped." Watch this Tuesday, February 13th at 8 pm to find out which crazy ingredients she had to work on and how far she made it in the competition.

Marissa has been with Santa Barbara Catering for over 7years. She specializes in molecular gastronomy foods and pastry.

Santa Barbara Catering is known for using fresh and seasonal ingredients. They source from local purveyors whenever possible.

Santa Barbara Catering does hundreds of events each year, some as big as 5000 people. They have been named international caterer of the year and have nee in the business for 25 years.

For more information: https://www.santabarbaracatering.com/

Santa Barbara Catering

1090 W. 5th Street Tempe, AZ 85281

Phone: (480) 921-3150

