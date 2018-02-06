Phoenix-area chef competes on Food Network's 'Chopped'

Chef Marissa Delgado works for a Tempe catering company and specializes in Molecular Gastronomy foods and pastry. She's proof that restaurant chefs aren't the only ones to make the cut on a popular TV show.

Delgado has been with the Santa Barbara Catering for over seven years. With the large-scale events and a multitude of types of events, Delgado's culinary knowledge is endless.

Those skills sets helped her compete on national television for the first time.

Delgado recently competed on Food Network's hit TV show 'Chopped'.

During an interview with Arizona's Family, Delgado talked about what was it like competing in the show.

"Everything that they do has to obviously remain conditional," she said. "There's no blowing any of the top secrets. It's crazy fast-paced. You have to prepared to run, run, run and then stop and wait."

Delgado added that she was inspired to showcase her culinary skills, but also to win money for her new family.

"Being able to represent not only Arizona but also the catering industry on national television was an experience that I am extremely proud of," she said.

"My culinary depth as a catering chef helped to prepare me for this fast-paced challenge. Also, having executed so many different custom menus for our clients, I was able to quickly plan a creative strategy during the competition."

Delgado got married to another Santa Barbara Catering chef last year and both are hoping to build their family.

For those who want to cheer for Delgado, you can watch her on 'Chopped' on Tuesday, February 13, at 8 p.m. on Food Network.

