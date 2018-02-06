PD: Woman injured following hit-and-run in Glendale

A woman has been taken to the hospital following a hit-and-run crash in Glendale Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at around 6 a.m. near 51st and Olive avenues.

Glendale police say that a woman was found injured in the roadway. Police say that she was struck by a vehicle at an unknown time.

The vehicle was not on scene by the time officers arrived.

The female victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The roadway is closed down at this time.

