Glendale PD searching for suspect after woman injured in hit-and-run crash

Glendale police are investigating after a woman was hospitalized in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning.

Police say the woman was found in the roadway near 59th and Olive avenues at about 6 a.m.

Investigators found that the woman was on 59th Avenue at or near a crosswalk when she was struck by a northbound vehicle. Police say the driver of the vehicle failed to stop or seek help for the victim who was seriously injured.

Officers say the vehicle fled northbound on 59th Avenue. Investigators have not yet determined the make or model of the suspect vehicle but they believe it is possibly silver or metallic in color.

Investigators say the vehicle probably sustained damage to the front end.

Anyone with information about this collision or the suspect vehicle is urged to call Glendale PD at 623-930-3000 or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

