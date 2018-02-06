Man arrested after walking on Interstate 10 in downtown Phoenix

A man was nearly hit while walking on Interstate 10 Tuesday morning.

It happened in the westbound lanes at 7th Street, just outside the tunnel.

The Arizona Department of Transportation cameras showed the man walking up and down the on-ramp at that location.

He then walked right onto the freeway, dodging fast-moving vehicles while crossing 5 lanes of traffic.

"Troopers responded and conducted a traffic break while another trooper located and detained the pedestrian," said Trooper Kameron Lee with the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. "Right now he is under arrest but we don’t know why he was on the freeway."

The man was not hit by a vehicle and did not appear injured.

DPS has not released his name.

[MAP: Interstate 10 at the Tunnel]

