FD: 6 hurt in rollover crash in Phoenix

A total of six people were sent to a hospital following a single-vehicle rollover crash early Tuesday morning, according to Phoenix fire.

Phoenix police and fire crews responded to the crash call just after 1 a.m. near the area of Seventh Street and Deer Valley Road.

Fire officials say that a total of 6 people were transported to the nearest hospitals. Three of the victims were men and the other three were a woman.

Phoenix fire said the victims' ages ranged from 15 - 25 years.

At this time, Seventh Street is closed north of Deer Valley.

