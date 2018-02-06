5 things to do at Street Eats Food Truck Festival in Scottsdale

Looking for something to do this weekend? The Street Eats Food Truck Festival returns at the Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale.

There will be over 55 food trucks from across the state that will showcase their menu to the public.

General admission starts at $12 and VIP tickets cost $65.

Before you head out, read the five things you should do while attending the festival.

Cooking Demonstrations

Want to improve your cooking skills? Then this is for you!

During the cooking demonstrations, some of the top Valley chefs will show you how to slice, dice, and cook their popular food items from their restaurants.

According to organizers, cooking demonstrations will start at the top of every hour between noon and 4 p.m.

The best part? There are no reservations required.

Click here to see the full chef lineup.

Live Music

What's a festival without some music? The festival will have four different musical stages that you and your group can jam to.

Two of the stages are the Alice Cooper's Solid Rock and the School of Rock. Some of the concerts will showcase some local talent.

For more information on the musical lineup and stages, click here.

Contests

Want to test out your abilities? The Street Eats Food Truck Festival will have several challenging contests.

Some of the contests are the classics, which are pie, hot dog and wing eating contests. But there are also two unique ones you can participate in. One is a costume contest where you can dress as your favorite food.

The other contest is the dad joke contest is where you go on stage and tell your best dad joke to the audience.

For more information on this contests and how to register, click here.

Food In Root Farmers Market

Foodies rejoice! There will also be a farmers market will be at the festival. Organizers say the 'Food In Root Farmer’s Market' will feature a diverse selection such as fresh produce, salsas, spices and baked goods.

Visit streeteatsaz.com for more.

We saved the best for last.....The Food Trucks!

Of course, this is the main reason you are thinking of going to the festival in the first place.

Over 55 food trucks from across Arizona will showcase their different types of food. Organizers say that every food truck will offer a $2 sample.

For more information on the full lineup, click here.

Bonus:

Parking and public transportation options:

For those who are planning to come to the festival by car, there will be several parking lots available. The public is also able to park in the nearby Pavilions Shopping Center. There will also be shuttles running, where the public can be picked off and dropped off near the stadium.

Organizers are also recommending the public to use rideshare service such as Uber. Organizers say that new Uber users that sign up with the code "SALTRIVERFIELDS" will get $15 off their first ride.

For more information on the festival, click here.

Location:

