Speak of the Devils Podcast - Signing Day 2018 Review

It's the day every fax machine dreams of: National Signing Day.

We kick things off with a player-by-player review of the newest crop of Sun Devils (5:50). We're then joined by Hod Rabino of DevilsDigest.com for his insider analysis on the class, what went wrong and right, and what late additions may pop up in the coming weeks (50:43).

After a Sun Devil Stock Report (1:23:09), we talk with two of ASU's signees, running back Isaiah Floyd (1:34:18), and defensive back Cam Phillips (1:39:42).

We wrap up with Ralph Amsden of DevilsDigest.com (1:45:45). He'll provide his expertise into ASU's local recruiting efforts, the names to watch in 2019, and what the end of junior college football in Maricopa County means for the future.

