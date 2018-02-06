Communications between officers, dispatch released in high-speed chase

Mitchell Taebel, 31, arrested after leading DPS troopers on a pursuit that ended in a head-on collision in Tempe. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The communications between law enforcement and dispatch were released on Monday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Goodyear Police Department released on Monday the communications between law enforcement and dispatch during a high-speed chase that ended in a violent crash in Tempe.

"Coming our way, burgundy Jeep, and the reason for the stop was a traffic violation. They are deploying stop sticks," the dispatcher can be heard saying.

The SUV was being driven by 31-year-old Mitchell Timothy Taebel, according to police, on Jan. 24 in a pursuit that started in the west Valley.

"DPS and Buckeye are now in pursuit eastbound on I-10 from State Route 85," the dispatcher said.

Ultimately Goodyear police was not asked by DPS to assist. Neither did Avondale or Buckeye police due to policy reasons. But Goodyear officials closely monitored as the suspect's vehicle raced through the city.

"10-4 we are westbound on, approaching Litchfield, try to get turned around, see if we can catch-up," an officer said.

"Copy. We have the driver of the run vehicle on 911 right now, stand-by," said the dispatcher.

"Vehicle just crossed Litchfield and they have an air unit," said the officer.

Taebel said he was on the phone with law enforcement for most of the lengthy pursuit. It came to a chilling end in Tempe when officers tried to box him in at a light and then a few seconds later a frightening collision on Rural Road.

He later told reporters that he can kill police officers and disobey laws.

Taebel is facing a long list of charges and is held on a $400,000 cash bond.

