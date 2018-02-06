Pinnacle's star guard Nico Mannion stays focused, humble on the hardwood

Kansas, UCLA and Arizona are just some of the school who want the elite guard. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Life is calmer these days for Pinnacle hoopster Nico Mannion compared to a year ago. He drew nonstop attention after being covered in Sports Illustrated.

"It's fun, it's fun. Some people see it as a lot of pressure but I see it as fun," Mannion said.

The hype is well deserved. Mannion has incredible outside range, quickness, and drives to the hoop with an insane vertical. Mannion is the real deal.

Mannion's mother was a volleyball player and his dad played in the NBA and Mannion is absorbing dad's valuable drive.

"Being humble, being a good teammate, just stuff like that," Mannion said.

Mannion is all about getting better. Last summer, he tried out for Team USA's under-16 team and surprisingly didn't make the cut.

It was a head-scratcher for a lot of people after the four out of five days he put in at Colorado Springs.

"It kind of put me in my place I guess. I thought I would make it. It was kind of an eye-opener," Mannion said.

Because of his Italian heritage through his mom, Mannion suited up for Team Italy where his squad went 5-2 and he led the tournament in scoring at nearly 20 points a game.

"It was a great experience," said Mannion.

The college offers are piling up. Kansas, UCLA and Arizona are just some of the school who want the elite guard.

"It's good to know that I'm wanted," Mannion said.

Holding NBA aspirations, Mannion doesn't patent his game after a particular player.

"I just pick and choose and draw from multiple guys," Mannion said.

Maybe one day, one young rising start will aspire to be just like Mannion.

"That would be great," Mannion said.

