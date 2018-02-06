Goodyear woman missing after going to watch last week's Super Blue Blood Moon

Diana Junge has been missing for almost a week. 5 Feb. 2018 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

Cristina Junge is hopeful her daughter, Diana, will turn up alright. 5 Feb. 2018 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

It started with a rare chance to watch the Super Blue Blood Moon, and now a Valley mom is missing.

It’s been nearly a week, and 48-year-old Diana Junge’s family still hasn't heard from her.

Her parents are still hopeful she's somewhere out in the Superstition Mountains, camping or waiting for rescue.

The Goodyear Police Department is leading this investigation, and tonight they are calling her disappearance ‘suspicious.’

"She has a very big smile, a beautiful smile and people really notice her,” said Cristina Junge, Diana’s mother.

Cristina hopes someone remembers her daughter's smile from earlier last week, when she says her daughter Diana was out in the Superstition Mountains trying to catch a glimpse of the lunar eclipse.

“It was very important to her, she had been reading a lot about that and everything,” said Cristina.

Diana moved to Goodyear six months ago. She had been living with her parents after separating from her husband in Colorado, where her two children, ages 15 and 22, still live.

Her parents even started building an addition onto their house so she would have a place to stay.

They say Diana had been focusing on her health. Spending time in nature, her mother says, was a big part of that.

"That day she was very happy, she came and gave me a big hug to say bye, and she asked if she could take my boots because hers were bad. So she had really good boots going out there, and she left,” said Cristina.

But that night Diana never came home. Her orange 2015 Jeep was found Thursday parked near the Granite Reef Recreation Area in the Tonto National Forest.

Diana's ID was still inside.

“God willing she's ok,” said Cristina. .

Now her parents are asking anyone who may have seen something to call MCSO or Goodyear Police.

Diana does have medical conditions that her family is starting to worry about.

