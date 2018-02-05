Police: Mother, young child injured after being hit by a car

Woman and her child are injured after being hit by a car near McDowell and 36th Street. 5 Feb. 2018 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

A mother and her young daughter are injured after being hit by a car in Phoenix Monday night.

Phoenix Police spokesman, Sgt. Alan Pfohl, said a 20-year-old woman and her 2-year-old girl were hit by a car along McDowell Road near 36th Street just before 8 p.m.

Pfohl said driver remained at the scene is is speaking with police.

The investigation is in it's early stages, said Pfohl. There are traffic restrictions in the area.

