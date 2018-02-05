Mesa dad writes anti-bullying book inspired by his daughters

Posted: Updated:
By Ashlee DeMartino, 3TV/CBS 5 Weekend Weather Anchor
Connect
Tony J. Perri created a kids' book based on silly words his daughters said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Tony J. Perri created a kids' book based on silly words his daughters said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
He wrote the story about a kid who creates a secret journal called The Dilbonary. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) He wrote the story about a kid who creates a secret journal called The Dilbonary. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
He does a 30-minute presentation about respect, acceptance and how to stand up to bullies in a non-physical confrontation way. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) He does a 30-minute presentation about respect, acceptance and how to stand up to bullies in a non-physical confrontation way. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Inspired by a list of silly words his daughters gave him, local author Tony J. Perri created Dilby and The Dilbonary.

"They gave me these words and I didn’t know what they really were, so I put the piece of paper aside and then six months later I started to look at these words and I was like these are kinda cool and funny," said Perri.

Perri took those words and formulated the story about a kid who creates a secret journal called The Dilbonary.

"He's a 10-year-old boy, total social outcast, doesn't have any friends and is bullied at school," said Perri.

Dilby R. Dixon, the main character, finds an outlet to deal with his life through his dreams. In those dreams, he comes up with the silly words that help him cope with the social anxiety and bullying he deals with at school every day.

"That's a big part of this book is him being bullied constantly and how he overcomes that adversity," said Perri.

Perri is now taking the book on tour to local elementary schools. He does a 30-minute presentation about respect, acceptance and how to stand up to bullies in a non-physical confrontation way.  

"That's what I want to get across in my presentations is anti-bullying messages, social awkwardness, learning to get over that and just loving yourself and being comfortable in your own skin," he said.

The Dilbonary is just the first of the five book series following the adventures and life lessons of Dixon. Perri hopes to have the second book out by the end of 2018. You can buy the book online at various retail stores.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Ashlee DeMartinoAshlee DeMartino is excited to finally be back in her hometown of Phoenix.

Click to learn more about Ashlee.

Ashlee DeMartino
Weekend Weather Anchor

An award-winning journalist, Ashlee has worn many hats in her career, one-woman-band, executive producer, anchor, reporter and morning traffic reporter. However, her main focus and passion is weather.

As a Weather Anchor Ashlee has seen the power and destruction of mother-nature up close and personal, reporting on ravaging wildfires, devastating floods, 100 car pile ups in the fog and the rare snow and ice storm on the Las Vegas Strip.

Ashlee graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and is currently enrolled at Mississippi State University in the Geosciences program finishing her degree in Meteorology.

Fun Facts About Ashlee

  • Former Arizona Cardinals Cheerleader
  • Worked for Mattel as Barbie
  • Dancing with the Las Vegas Stars Champion
  • World Traveler
  • Wine and Chocolate connoisseur…never met a carb she didn’t like
  • Cat named Tino

Hide bio