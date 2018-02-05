Mesa dad writes anti-bullying book inspired by his daughters

He does a 30-minute presentation about respect, acceptance and how to stand up to bullies in a non-physical confrontation way. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Inspired by a list of silly words his daughters gave him, local author Tony J. Perri created Dilby and The Dilbonary.

"They gave me these words and I didn’t know what they really were, so I put the piece of paper aside and then six months later I started to look at these words and I was like these are kinda cool and funny," said Perri.

Perri took those words and formulated the story about a kid who creates a secret journal called The Dilbonary.

"He's a 10-year-old boy, total social outcast, doesn't have any friends and is bullied at school," said Perri.

Dilby R. Dixon, the main character, finds an outlet to deal with his life through his dreams. In those dreams, he comes up with the silly words that help him cope with the social anxiety and bullying he deals with at school every day.

"That's a big part of this book is him being bullied constantly and how he overcomes that adversity," said Perri.

Perri is now taking the book on tour to local elementary schools. He does a 30-minute presentation about respect, acceptance and how to stand up to bullies in a non-physical confrontation way.

"That's what I want to get across in my presentations is anti-bullying messages, social awkwardness, learning to get over that and just loving yourself and being comfortable in your own skin," he said.

The Dilbonary is just the first of the five book series following the adventures and life lessons of Dixon. Perri hopes to have the second book out by the end of 2018. You can buy the book online at various retail stores.

