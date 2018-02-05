Family, activists mark one year since Arizona woman was deported

Protesters were outside of the Phoenix ICE office where they said the deportation was unjust and unfair. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Family members and immigrant activists came together on Monday evening to remember the first anniversary of the deportation of Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, one of the first people in Arizona who was deported under President Donald Trump's crackdown on those in the country illegally.

They were outside of the Phoenix ICE office where they said the deportation was unjust and unfair.

"I have to be a dad and a mom at the same time. I cannot give the love that a mom can give," said Garcia de Rayos' husband, who didn't want to give his name.

Last year, Garcia de Rayos went into the regional ICE office for a check-in and was deported a little less than 24 hours later. Garcia de Rayos was convicted of criminal impersonation, a class 6 felony in 2008. She was caught using someone else's Social Security number so she could work.

Her absence has been tough on the family.

"It's been the worst year because I don't have my mom with me and as a girl, I feel like I need her here by my side to be able to talk to her about things," said Jacqueline Garcia, her daughter.

Garcia de Rayos' husband said she's doing her best while in Mexico.

"It's been really tough for her. She's working but it's really hard," her husband said.

He sends her money to help her out. Her husband and her daughter are optimistic they'll be reunited as a family again.

"We still have a lot of faith that she'll be back," her husband said. "We're motivated to keep fighting for families."

