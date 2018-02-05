Girl hurt in west Phoenix drive-by shooting, police say

Phoenix police said the teen was shot when a passing vehicle fired at her house on Monday.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect(s) has not been located nor identified, according to police.

