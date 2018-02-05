4 community colleges in Maricopa County to eliminate football programs

The district sited money issues, flat enrollment and not enough state support for MCCCD for eliminating the programs. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Four football programs are being eliminated at MCCCD. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Time has run out for football programs at four community colleges in the Valley.

The Maricopa County Community College District said on Monday that it will eliminate football after the upcoming 2018 season as an "MCCCD sponsored sport."

That means Phoenix College, Scottsdale Community College, Mesa Community College and Glendale Community College won't have football next year.

“The decision to eliminate the football programs at Maricopa community colleges was not taken lightly. Although this is a disappointment to our student-athletes, coaching staff, and football fans, it is ultimately the right decision for the district and the long-term success of students,” Matt Hasson, district communications director, said in a statement.

The district sited money issues, flat enrollment and not enough state support for MCCCD for eliminating the programs.

The football program makes up 20 percent of the total MCCCD athletic budget and represents about 55 percent of the total insurance costs, according to the district.

Last May, a task force recommended eliminating the football program entirely at MCCCD.

[READ MORE: Task force recommends eliminating football at 4 MCCCD schools]

The panel reviewed all 16 athletic programs across the 10 schools.

MCCCD said it will honor the scholarships of student-athletes through the spring 2019 semester.

No other sports programs will be impacted by the decision, the district said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.