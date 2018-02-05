Sedona Chiropractor, wife arrested for sex with minor age girl

A Sedona Chiropractor and his wife have been arrested for having sex with a minor according to authorities in Yavapai County.

Yavapai County Sheriff Dwight D'Evelyn said their detectives were tipped off back in December of 2016 about a possible situation involving Douglas Gilbert, 60, and his wife, 57-year-old Kimberly Korba, and their relationship with a 17-yer-old girl.

The couple are from Sedona and operates a chiropractic office in the Village of Oak Creek from which they claim to treat patients for ‘emotional clearing’ using muscle testing as part of the physiology of emotion, said D'Evelyn.

Sheriff detectives learned that the couple had sought out and befriended a 17-year-old girl with apparent emotional issues based on a parental referral.

The teen began to make visits to the couples home. As part of her therapy, "Dr.Doug", as he was known to her, gave her psilocybin mushrooms (which contain psychedelic compounds) mixed into tea as part of the therapy, said D'Evelyn. Douglas eventually suggested the teen needed treatment to heal her ‘sexual energy.’

Investigators learned that in November of 2016, Douglas and his wife took the teen camping in a remote Yavapai County location and suggested the three could be intimate together as the couple wanted to give her a ‘loving sexual experience.’

When the victim initially refused,they began to drink alcohol,smoke marijuana and eat mushrooms provided by Gilbert and Korba. The three eventually engaged in various sex acts.

The teen victim was never a patient at Douglas’s practice, but the ongoing relationship was based on the teen’s role as a patient seeking treatment from ‘Dr. Doug,’ said D'Evelyn.

During 2017, detectives continued their investigation into the activities of Gilbert and his wife, including additional interviews regarding the circumstances as alleged by the victim. Additional evidence was developed and documented resulting in the arrest of Douglas and his wife on January 31, 2018, in the Village of Oak Creek.

Both were booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center, each on a charge of Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

Douglas has been released on a $125,000 bond, while Kimberly remains in-custody on the same bond amount, said D'Evelyn.

