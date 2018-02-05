Mesa dentistry university to give free dental care to uninsured students

Each student receives an average $350 treatment that includes fillings, extractions and “baby teeth” root canals. (Source: Facebook)

The A.T. Still University-Arizona School of Dentistry & Oral Health is hosting the annual Give Kids a Smile event that will offer free dental care to 300 uninsured kids in Mesa.

The event will be held at 5855 E. Still Cir. in Mesa at the university’s dental clinic on Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The dental students at the A.T. Still University prescreen students from the Mesa and Apache Junction Unified school districts to create a personal treatment plan ready for each patient when they arrive at the event.

Each student receives an average $350 treatment that includes fillings, extractions and “baby teeth” root canals.

But, who likes to go to the dentist?

Thanks to dental students and organizers, they make the experience a little less stressful. Organizers create a carnival-like atmosphere to make going to the dentist fun, and dental students will also be escorting the patients dressed as superheroes.

Give Kids a Smile has served more than 17,000 Arizona children over the past 15 years, giving them almost $6 million in free dental services.

Attendees won't just be receiving dental treatment, though.

Students attending will also learn the correct way to wear a backpack from the physical therapy students at A.T. Still University. Along with that, United Concordia will be offering vision screenings and a voucher for a pair of glasses to those students who are experiencing difficulties seeing.

