Waste Management Phoenix Open streaker: 'It was worth it'

Adam Stalmach says his decision to strip down to his socks and run across the green at the Waste Management Phoenix Open came after several drinks. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Although he's "embarrassed" and "regretful," Adam Stalmach, the 24-year-old Goodyear man arrested for streaking on the 17th green at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, also told Arizona's Family, "it was worth it" because he made people laugh.

Stalmach was arrested after the incident on Wednesday, Jan. 31. He was released from jail at 2 a.m. Monday and now faces $1,500 in fines.

People wanted to know what exactly was going through Stalmach's mind when took off his clothes and ran across the green so Arizona's Family decided to find out.

Stalmach explained that he drank at least eight drinks in an hour, a combination of beer and wine. That was before he stripped down to his now grass-stained socks, which he showed me, and ran across the golf course, putting himself on full display in front of thousands of people.

He pleaded guilty to indecent exposure, but he told us that he will not have to register as a sex offender.

As for those fines, Stalmach just lost his job as a bartender at a Valley restaurant so he set up a GoFundMe account in the hope that people will help him out.

"My last words before running out were, 'I just wanna give the crowd something to cheer about.' This fund will go towards all fines I have to pay," he wrote on the page, which he signed "Waste Management Streaker."

So can we expect a repeat performance from Stalmach?

"I definitely wouldn't do it again," he said.

