Happy National Weatherperson's Day!

Posted: Updated:
By Royal Norman, 3TV Chief Meteorologist
Connect
National Weatherperson's Day is Feb. 5. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News) National Weatherperson's Day is Feb. 5. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)
(3TV/CBS 5) -

It’s another one of those "Hallmark holidays," sort of. You know, holidays made up so you can send a card or say hello to someone?

And today isn’t so much a Hallmark Holiday as it is just weird. National Weatherperson’s Day.

So you know me, I have to do a little research and find out about this. I’m pretty sure there was no National Weatherperson’s Day when I started this forecast adventure.

It’s named after a guy named John Jeffries who is one of the earliest weather observers. He started in Boston in 1774 and today, February 5th, is his birthday.

Immediately I’m wondering how did Benjamin Franklin get passed by on this? He was making weather observations in the 1730s, flew that legendary kite into a thunderstorm and was the first to develop an understanding of the warm Gulf Stream current off the east coast of the US.


Now Jeffries was no slouch. Besides being a weather observer, he was a doctor, a surgeon a balloonist and, believe it or not, is credited with the first “air” mail when he dropped a letter from his balloon.  He even used that balloon to make observations of the atmosphere above ground, another first.


So I guess it makes sense that this rather obscure person in history has this rather obscure holiday named after him. The other mystery? When did the "holiday" start? No one seems to know, but I bet it was fairly recently and if I find out, I’ll blog it. 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>

  • Happy National Weatherperson's Day!

    Happy National Weatherperson's Day!

    Monday, February 5 2018 5:47 PM EST2018-02-05 22:47:45 GMT
    National Weatherperson's Day is Feb. 5. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)National Weatherperson's Day is Feb. 5. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

    February 5th is National Weatherperson's Day, one of the more obscure "holidays" around. 

    More >

    February 5th is National Weatherperson's Day, one of the more obscure "holidays" around. 

    More >

  • Don't get stuck on a mountain: 4 Phoenix trails notorious for rescues

    Don't get stuck on a mountain: 4 Phoenix trails notorious for rescues

    Monday, February 5 2018 4:29 PM EST2018-02-05 21:29:17 GMT
    Crews using a 'big-wheel' to bring down a female hiker with an ankle injury on Piestewa Peak on Thursday, Feb. 1. (Source: Phoenix Fire Department)Crews using a 'big-wheel' to bring down a female hiker with an ankle injury on Piestewa Peak on Thursday, Feb. 1. (Source: Phoenix Fire Department)

    There’s no argument that the lack of cold winter weather has many people flocking to Valley area mountain trails. 

    More >

    There’s no argument that the lack of cold winter weather has many people flocking to Valley area mountain trails. 

    More >

  • Ways to stay cool at outdoor events

    Ways to stay cool at outdoor events

    Monday, February 5 2018 1:33 PM EST2018-02-05 18:33:37 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    With the heat kicking in so early this year, we all forget how easy it is to get dehydrated, overheated or even sunburned.

    More >

    With the heat kicking in so early this year, we all forget how easy it is to get dehydrated, overheated or even sunburned.

    More >
    •   