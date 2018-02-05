Consultant: Repairs needed for Flagstaff school buildings

A consulting group is recommending the Flagstaff Unified School District to spend nearly $95 million to refurbish most of its 17 district buildings.

The H2 Group also wants the district to replace two elementary schools and the portable wing at another school.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that the average age of a district building is about 47 years.

An architect says at least three schools should probably be replaced with new buildings.

The three are the Kinsey and Killip elementary schools and the portable buildings at Mount Elden Middle School.

The group estimates that the cost to replace the three buildings at about $36 million.

The district's governing board is researching the idea of going to local voters with a bond and/or override issue.

