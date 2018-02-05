Pet of the week: Buddah

If you’re looking for a calming presence in your life, you’ve come to just the right place. Buddah, a 7-year-old domestic shorthair, came into the care of the Arizona Humane Society after his previous caretaker felt they could no longer provide him with the nirvana-like lifestyle they felt he’d prefer.

Buddah was then checked out by the vets at our Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™, who discovered he was in desperate need of some dental work.

After receiving the attention he needed, Buddah made his way to the adoption floor at our Campus for Compassion, where he has consistently proven himself among the most mellow and relaxed felines we’ve ever had the opportunity of meeting.

He’s a big boy, weighing in at just over 13 pounds, and certainly has a big heart to match his frame. Buddah loves to be petted, and if you stop before he’s ready, he will gently paw at your hand asking for more.

The rest of the time, he appears perfectly content just spreading himself out and meditating.

Come meet this sweet guy today and see if you and your family might be the ones to give him that perfect temple he’s been searching for.

