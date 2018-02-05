Pet of the week: Buddah

Posted: Updated:
By Arizona Humane Society
Bio
Connect
Biography
Buddah (Source: Arizona Humane Society) Buddah (Source: Arizona Humane Society)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

If you’re looking for a calming presence in your life, you’ve come to just the right place. Buddah, a 7-year-old domestic shorthair, came into the care of the Arizona Humane Society after his previous caretaker felt they could no longer provide him with the nirvana-like lifestyle they felt he’d prefer.

Buddah was then checked out by the vets at our Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™, who discovered he was in desperate need of some dental work.

After receiving the attention he needed, Buddah made his way to the adoption floor at our Campus for Compassion, where he has consistently proven himself among the most mellow and relaxed felines we’ve ever had the opportunity of meeting.

He’s a big boy, weighing in at just over 13 pounds, and certainly has a big heart to match his frame. Buddah loves to be petted, and if you stop before he’s ready, he will gently paw at your hand asking for more.

The rest of the time, he appears perfectly content just spreading himself out and meditating.

Come meet this sweet guy today and see if you and your family might be the ones to give him that perfect temple he’s been searching for.

[MORE: Pet and animal news]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Critter Corner: Animal NewsMore>>

  • Pet of the week: Buddah

    Pet of the week: Buddah

    Monday, February 5 2018 2:58 PM EST2018-02-05 19:58:38 GMT
    Buddah (Source: Arizona Humane Society)Buddah (Source: Arizona Humane Society)

    Buddah is among the most mellow and relaxed felines we at the Arizona Humane Society have ever had the opportunity of meeting.

    More >

    Buddah is among the most mellow and relaxed felines we at the Arizona Humane Society have ever had the opportunity of meeting.

    More >

  • 49 animals removed from Phoenix boarding facility

    49 animals removed from Phoenix boarding facility

    Thursday, February 1 2018 7:41 AM EST2018-02-01 12:41:10 GMT
    The Arizona Humane Society rescued 49 animals from a boarding facility in Phoenix. (Source: Arizona Humane Society)The Arizona Humane Society rescued 49 animals from a boarding facility in Phoenix. (Source: Arizona Humane Society)

    The Arizona Humane Society said Monday that their technicians removed 49 animals from a boarding facility in Phoenix. 

    More >

    The Arizona Humane Society said Monday that their technicians removed 49 animals from a boarding facility in Phoenix. 

    More >

  • Pet of the week: Precious

    Pet of the week: Precious

    Monday, January 29 2018 1:46 PM EST2018-01-29 18:46:43 GMT

    Precious is a 9-year-old Lhasa Apso who came into our care after a family realized they could not give her the same type of love and support that had been given to her by a relative who recently died.

    More >

    Precious is a 9-year-old Lhasa Apso who came into our care after a family realized they could not give her the same type of love and support that had been given to her by a relative who recently died.

    More >
    •   