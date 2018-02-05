Phoenix area woman sent to collections for cell phone bill she doesn't owe

Sprint quickly zeroed out her account and a spokesman says Rowe will be removed from collections. (Source: 3TV)

Out of those three phones that Rowe returned for credit, only two were processed and the third one failed to correctly enter Sprint's system. (Source: 3TV)

Rowe says she's constantly on her new carrier's phone trying to resolve the issue with Sprint but gets nowhere. (Source: 3TV)

Sandi Rowe said she kept getting bills from Spring even though she cancelled her three lines. (Source: 3TV)

Sandi Rowe says whether she's cleaning dishes or cleaning house, she feels like her phone is constantly glued to her ear talking to Sprint.

"You know, it takes 2 to 2 and a half hours at minimum every month of being transferred and then being hung up on and then being transferred and being hung up on again," a frustrated Rowe told 3 On Your Side.

Her frustration with Sprint goes all the way back to July when she canceled three Sprint lines. At the time she canceled, Rowe says she owed nothing, had a zero balance and she was assured by Sprint that the cancellation would go smoothly.

"Oh yeah. Easy, breezy, cheesy! Exactly,” she chuckled.

So, why does Rowe keep getting a bill from Sprint for a variety of different amounts, month after month? Sometimes for hundreds of dollars? One recent bill totals $359.

Rowe says she's constantly on her new carrier's phone trying to resolve the issue with Sprint but gets nowhere. And to make matter worse, Sprint has now sent Rowe to collections.

So, during her last frustrating conversation with Sprint, she had an idea.

"Well, while I was sitting on hold, I said, 'Let's just call Gary Harper. I think he can help me,'" she said.

3 On Your Side got involved and we asked Sprint to look at Rowe’s account. They did and discovered the mistake.

Out of those three phones that Rowe returned for credit, only two were processed and the third one failed to correctly enter Sprint's system, subsequently kicking out a bill for $359.

Sprint quickly zeroed out her account and a spokesman says Rowe will be removed from collections.

Rowe says she owes it all to 3 On Your Side.

“I couldn't have accomplished that alone, by myself. But, with Gary Harper's help, it definitely was accomplished. It's just awesome. I'm like woo-hoo!!" she said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.