Phoenix area woman sent to collections for cell phone bill she doesn't owePosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area woman sent to collections for cell phone bill she doesn't owe
Phoenix area woman sent to collections for cell phone bill she doesn't owe
A Valley woman switched cell phone carriers and was told the transaction will be seamless. So, why is she in collections now?More >
A Valley woman switched cell phone carriers and was told the transaction will be seamless. So, why is she in collections now?More >
3 On Your Side
Best consumer deals in February
Best consumer deals in February
According to Consumer Reports, February is one of the best months to find a deal on mattresses. Depending on the manufacturer and type of mattress, deals can range from 20% to 40% off during February.More >
According to Consumer Reports, February is one of the best months to find a deal on mattresses. Depending on the manufacturer and type of mattress, deals can range from 20% to 40% off during February.More >
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumers say they're 'heated' over escalating gas bills
Consumers say they're 'heated' over escalating gas bills
3 On Your Side has received inquiries from viewers wondering why their Southwest Gas bill spiked, even though they believed they weren't using much gas because of the warmer winter weather this season.More >
3 On Your Side has received inquiries from viewers wondering why their Southwest Gas bill spiked, even though they believed they weren't using much gas because of the warmer winter weather this season.More >
3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side recoups $11K during January
3 On Your Side recoups $11K during January
3 On Your Side recoups $11K for our viewers during January.More >
3 On Your Side recoups $11K for our viewers during January.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Solar customer gets refund
Update: Solar customer gets refund
When 3 On Your Side contacted Sunrun for an explanation, the company said the woman was simply put on the wrong solar plan.More >
When 3 On Your Side contacted Sunrun for an explanation, the company said the woman was simply put on the wrong solar plan.More >
3 On Your Side
Fake contractor accused of ripping off his neighbors
Fake contractor accused of ripping off his neighbors
Residents in Verrado say they can't believe their own neighbor took their money and abandoned their projects.More >
Residents in Verrado say they can't believe their own neighbor took their money and abandoned their projects.More >
New items make the latest Consumer Reports recall list
New items make the latest Consumer Reports recall list
Vehicle, li-ion laptop batteries, ladders and dishwashers from numerous manufacturers are on the latest Consumer Reports recall list. Do you have any of the affected products?More >
Vehicle, li-ion laptop batteries, ladders and dishwashers from numerous manufacturers are on the latest Consumer Reports recall list. Do you have any of the affected products?More >
3 On Your Side
Tempe woman says her vehicle unexpectedly burst into flames
Tempe woman says her vehicle unexpectedly burst into flames
A Tempe family says their car unexpectedly caught fire and they want answers from the manufacturer. However, they say the car maker brushed them off. Fortunately, the family wasn't injured when their Kia Sorrento caught fire.More >
A Tempe family says their car unexpectedly caught fire and they want answers from the manufacturer. However, they say the car maker brushed them off. Fortunately, the family wasn't injured when their Kia Sorrento caught fire.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix family believes mortgage company 'double dipped' $14K
Phoenix family believes mortgage company 'double dipped' $14K
Family members say their mortgage company was withdrawing money electronically every month while they were sending checks to a different lender.More >
Family members say their mortgage company was withdrawing money electronically every month while they were sending checks to a different lender.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Businesses targeted by tax scam
Alert: Businesses targeted by tax scam
Cybercriminals are trying to trick payroll employees who work for businesses in a scam that first surfaced last tax season and is already getting traction this year.More >
Cybercriminals are trying to trick payroll employees who work for businesses in a scam that first surfaced last tax season and is already getting traction this year.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Suspect arrested after Tempe FD captain shot dead in Scottsdale
Suspect arrested after Tempe FD captain shot dead in Scottsdale
Scottsdale police announced Sunday evening they arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Tempe Fire Department captain.More >
Scottsdale police announced Sunday evening they arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Tempe Fire Department captain.More >
PD: 2 dead, 1 injured in possible murder-suicide in Mesa
PD: 2 dead, 1 injured in possible murder-suicide in Mesa
The Mesa Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide that occurred at an apartment complex.More >
The Mesa Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide that occurred at an apartment complex.More >
Colts: Linebacker Edwin Jackson among 2 killed on highway
Colts: Linebacker Edwin Jackson among 2 killed on highway
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed early Sunday when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis, the team and police said.More >
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed early Sunday when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis, the team and police said.More >
7-year-old girl treated for scarlet fever, flu before her death
7-year-old girl treated for scarlet fever, flu before her death
A 7-year-old Indiana girl tested positive for the flu, strep throat and scarlet fever before she passed away, according to a county coroner.More >
A 7-year-old Indiana girl tested positive for the flu, strep throat and scarlet fever before she passed away, according to a county coroner.More >
Amtrak train collision has Arizona connection
Amtrak train collision has Arizona connection
It was discovered Sunday evening that there is an Arizona connection to the fatal Amtrak collision, which took place at around 2:35 a.m. in South Carolina.More >
It was discovered Sunday evening that there is an Arizona connection to the fatal Amtrak collision, which took place at around 2:35 a.m. in South Carolina.More >
PetSmart groomer fired after mistreatment of dog caught on cam
PetSmart groomer fired after mistreatment of dog caught on cam
PetSmart reportedly fired an employee in Texas after a video showed her yanking a dog in the grooming salon.More >
PetSmart reportedly fired an employee in Texas after a video showed her yanking a dog in the grooming salon.More >
GoFundMe launched for Akron toddler who froze to death on porch
GoFundMe launched for Akron toddler who froze to death on porch
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.More >
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.More >
Man who admitted to killing cellmate: ‘There’s one less child molester’
Man who admitted to killing cellmate: ‘There’s one less child molester’
Florida authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.More >
Florida authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.More >
Mesa police identify female victim in nail salon homicide
Mesa police identify female victim in nail salon homicide
Police are investing a homicide at a Mesa nail salon. It happened Friday evening at a strip mall near Baseline and Ellsworth.More >
Police are investing a homicide at a Mesa nail salon. It happened Friday evening at a strip mall near Baseline and Ellsworth.More >
4 community colleges in Maricopa County to eliminate football programs
4 community colleges in Maricopa County to eliminate football programs
Phoenix College, Scottsdale Community College, Mesa Community College and Glendale Community College will play one final season before the programs are eliminated.More >
Phoenix College, Scottsdale Community College, Mesa Community College and Glendale Community College will play one final season before the programs are eliminated.More >
Veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan could be deported
Veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan could be deportedMiguel Perez Jr. discovered that two tours of duty in Afghanistan with the US Army and an accompanying case of PTSD are no shield from the US immigration laws.More >Miguel Perez Jr. discovered that two tours of duty in Afghanistan with the US Army and an accompanying case of PTSD are no shield from US immigration laws.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area woman sent to collections for cell phone bill she doesn't owe
Phoenix area woman sent to collections for cell phone bill she doesn't owe
A Valley woman switched cell phone carriers and was told the transaction will be seamless. So, why is she in collections now?More >
A Valley woman switched cell phone carriers and was told the transaction will be seamless. So, why is she in collections now?More >
Mesa dad writes anti-bullying book inspired by his daughters
Mesa dad writes anti-bullying book inspired by his daughters
Perri took silly words from his daughters and formulated the story about a kid who creates a secret journal called The Dilbonary.More >
Perri took silly words from his daughters and formulated the story about a kid who creates a secret journal called The Dilbonary.More >
McCain, Coons push bipartisan immigration deal despite WH rejection
McCain, Coons push bipartisan immigration deal despite WH rejection
The measure would grant eventual citizenship to young undocumented immigrants who have been in the country since 2013 and came to the U.S. as children, but it does not address all of the President's stated immigration priorities.More >
The measure would grant eventual citizenship to young undocumented immigrants who have been in the country since 2013 and came to the U.S. as children, but it does not address all of the President's stated immigration priorities.More >
Couple quits their jobs to travel the country, give tips on how to declutter your life
Couple quits their jobs to travel the country, give tips on how to declutter your life
How did you go through the process to declutter your life? The process to declutter our lives was quite the journey.More >
How did you go through the process to declutter your life? The process to declutter our lives was quite the journey.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Suspect arrested after Tempe firefighter fatally shot in Scottsdale
VIDEO: Suspect arrested after Tempe firefighter fatally shot in Scottsdale
Scottsdale police say they have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of an off-duty firefighter. 21-year-old Hezron Parks turned himself in Sunday just after Noon. LiAna Enriquez spoke with several family friends of the victim Sunday night. (February 4, 2018)More >
Mistreatment of dog at PetSmart caught on cam
Mistreatment of dog at PetSmart caught on cam
(Source: KTRK via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Off-duty Tempe firefighter shot in the head
VIDEO: Off-duty Tempe firefighter shot in the head
An off-duty Valley firefighter is dead after a shooting during a night-out in Scottsdale, and police are still trying to piece together who is responsible for the attack. (February 4, 2018)More >
VIDEO: PD: 2 dead, 1 injured in possible murder-suicide in Mesa
VIDEO: PD: 2 dead, 1 injured in possible murder-suicide in Mesa
The Mesa Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide that occurred at an apartment complex early Monday morning.More >
The Mesa Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide that occurred at an apartment complex early Monday morning.More >
VIDEO: Mesa connection to deadly Amtrak crash
VIDEO: Mesa connection to deadly Amtrak crash
Sunday's Amtrak crash is the third deadly Amtrak crash since December. The two victims who died were Amtrak employees -- the conductor and the 54-year-old engineer. On Sunday night, we're learned there is an Arizona connection. Some of the engineer's relatives live in Mesa. (February 4, 2018)More >
RAW VIDEO: Scottsdale PD give briefing on shooting that killed a Tempe fire captain
RAW VIDEO: Scottsdale PD give briefing on shooting that killed a Tempe fire captain
Sgt. Ben Hoster of Scottsdale PD gives an update on a shooting that killed a Tempe fire captain. Full story: http://bit.ly/2FK7KQ1More >
Sgt. Ben Hoster of Scottsdale PD gives an update on a shooting that killed a Tempe fire captain. Full story: http://bit.ly/2FK7KQ1More >