8-year-old Glendale boxing champion returns home following tournament

Family and friends welcomed back an 8-year-old boxing star to Phoenix Sunday after showing off his skills in Kansas City, Missouri.

David King Garcia, 8, competed in a national boxing tournament where he walked away as a champ.

Garcia reunited with his family at Sky Harbor Sunday morning, where he got hugs and got to show off his new championship title.

Garcia has been boxing since he was 4 years old, which is half his life.

Garcia’s dad David Sr., who's also his coach is obviously very proud of his son’s accomplishments.

"I saw him super pumped up and I knew nothing was going to stop him," he said.

"I could see it in his eyes as he ran through the competition."

Garcia Sr added that his son has been working very hard since he was a little boy and it's something he dreamed of for a while.

Garcia has competed in 11 matches over the last several days.

The national boxing tournament wrapped up Saturday in Missouri.

