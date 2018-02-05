Cubano Sandwich and Short Rib Nachos

Cubano Sandwich and Short Rib NachosPosted:
By Chef Forest Hamrick
Cuban sandwich
PORK CARNITAS 6-8 pounds boneless pork butt,
Large chop 1 orange, halved
1/3 cup condensed milk
1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 ½ pounds lard, melted
Sprinkle salt to cover pork and let cure for at least 24 hours.
In a deep, heavy pot, combine all ingredients, squeezing juice from orange.
Stir to coat meat. Cover with plastic wrap and then cover again with foil.
Braise at 275 until meat is tender, about 4 hours.
Chinese mustard
1 oz. mustard powder
1oz cold water
0.5 oz. sugar
1 oz. soy sauce
1oz rice vinegar
3oz canola oil
Make an emulsion by blending first ingredients and adding the oil at the end slowly
Black bean puree
Simmer the beans in water.
Season to taste with salt.
Add more water if necessary and cook until tender.
Puree the beans with their liquid in a food processor, adding enough of the vegetable stock to make a smooth puree.
Correct seasoning. Before serving.
Makin the Cubano sandwich
4 x Bolillo roll
4oz x pork carnitas
2 slice x cured ham
2 slice x Swiss cheese
1oz x Chinese mustard
4 x slice pickle
To prepare Cuban sandwiches, split bread in half then layer the sandwich with mustard, cheese, pickles, ham, pork (the cheese glues everything together).
Season with salt and pepper in between the ham and pork layers
To cook, heat a large cast iron skillet or grill pan over medium heat and lightly coat with olive oil.
Place the sandwiches on the skillet and top with another heavy skillet and a couple of heavy weights (bricks, or cans of tomatoes work well).
Press down firmly and cook for 5 to 7 minutes per side until the sandwich has compressed to about a third of its original size and the bread is super-crispy.
Short rib nachos
Fresh tortilla chips
Shredded short rib
Chipotle cheese sauce
Black bean puree
Cilantro crema
Pico de Gallo
Guacamole
Chinese Braised Beef Short Ribs
Beef Short Ribs Braising Mirepoix
5 # Short ribs
1 ea large carrots peeled and chopped coarsely
1 ea large onions peeled and chopped coarsely
1 ea lemongrass stalks bruised and chopped
1 ea Serrano peppers
1 oz chile de arbol
1 ea cinnamon sticks
1 oz star anise
2 ea cloves
2 ea bay leaves
1 qt red wine
1 ea oranges
2 qt chicken stock or water
5 T Salt and Pepper (or to taste)
Season the beef and sear until brown on all sides
Add mirepoix and caramelize
Deglaze with red wine and let reduce by half
Add seared short rib and chicken stock
Bring to a boil, cover and place in a 275 degree oven
Cook for about 4-5 hours or until meat is tender (checking periodically to ensure not burning & proper temperature)
When cooked, pull from oven and let rest in braising liquid for about an hour
After rest proceed to shredded the short rib and reserve
Chipotle cheese sauce
1oz. x Canola oil
2 oz. x White onion chopped
4 oz. x Tomatoes chopped
2.5 oz. x Chipotle puree
2.5 oz. x Heavy cream
1lb x Velveeta cheese
1 oz. x Cilantro chopped
In a large saucepan, sauté the tomatoes, onions, in the canola oil.
Turn the heat to very low and add the remaining ingredients except the cilantro.
Cook carefully ( to avoid burning) until cheese is melted and sauce is thick.
Add cilantro, cool and reserve
Cilantro crema
8oz. x sour cream
1 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
1 bunch fresh cilantro chopped
1 tablespoons fresh lime juice
Mix all ingredients in at food processor and reserve
Guacamole
2 ea avocado
¼ red onion, diced
1/4 Cup cilantro, chopped
Lime juice
Salt
Mix all ingredients
Procedure
Place black bean puree on a plate, and corn tortillas on top, add cheese sauce and short rib on top and place on oven for 4 minutes at 300, after this put all toppins on top( pico de gallo, cilantro crema and guacamole
