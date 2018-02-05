KPHO OFFICIAL RULES – Fry’s Courageous Hearts Photo Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Fry’s Courageous Hearts Photo Sweepstakes begins at 12:01 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (“M.S.T.”) on Monday, February 5, 2018 and ends Saturday, March 3, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. M.S.T. (“Sweepstakes Period”). Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. M.S.T. on Saturday, March 3, 2018 to be eligible. Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be returned or acknowledged. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.

SPONSORS: KPHO-TV/KPHO Broadcasting Corporation, 5555 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013; Fry’s Food Stores, 500 South 99th Avenue, Tolleson, AZ 85353; USO Arizona, P.O. Box 21341, Phoenix, AZ 85036; Fighter Country Partnership - Fighter Country Foundation, 500 North Estrella Pkwy., Suite B2 PMB 479, Goodyear, AZ 85338; Packages From Home, 5643 North 62nd Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301; Arizona Heroes to Hometowns, P.O. Box 31646, Mesa, AZ 85275.

ENTRY: Go to www.azfamily.com/hearts, complete the online entry form and upload a photo showing either the $1 Courageous Heart (available at all Fry’s Food Stores locations) OR any other heart-related imagery. Submit your completed entry form and uploaded photo to register and receive one (1) entry. Photos may be black and white or color.

Photo Requirements:

must be .jpeg image format and cannot exceed 3MB.

must be taken by you or at your direction (non-professional), unpublished and may not have won any prize or award .

must not contain material that violates or infringes the rights of another, including but not limited to privacy, publicity or intellectual property rights, or that constitutes copyright infringement.

must not contain brand names or trademarks.

entrant must be the legal guardian of any children shown in the photo.

Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to reject, disqualify, modify, edit, and revise any photos that Sponsors deem obscene, defamatory, profane, offensive, lewd, pornographic, false misleading, deceptive, or otherwise inconsistent with their editorial standards, audience expectations, or reputational interests or that Sponsors believe may violate any applicable law or regulation or the rights of any third party. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to verify any element of any entry or related materials, request additional information and to disqualify any entrant whose participation may subject the Sweepstakes, Sponsors, or Sponsors’ advertisers, clients, or customers to controversy, negative publicity, scorn, or ridicule.

BONUS ENTRY: After entering the sweepstakes, entrant will see a bonus entry screen with instructions for referring individuals (“Referred Individual.”) You may gain additional entries by referring individuals who enter using your uniquely provided entry URL. Each time a Referred Individual submits an entry into the sweepstakes, subject to restrictions and any limitations of total number of entries described hereunder, you will receive five (5) Bonus Referred Entries into the sweepstakes. A Bonus Referred Entry represents an additional entry into the sweepstakes (although additional entries other than a Bonus Referred Entry are not permitted other than as stated herein). All Referred Individuals who complete and submit an entry will be entered into the sweepstakes and treated as a regular entrant. Referred Individuals must abide by the Official Rules herein, including, but not limited to, eligibility restrictions. REFERRAL OF INDIVIDUALS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT OR CONSIDERATION TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. There is no limit to the number of Referred Entries you may receive. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.

Quantity Prize Description Approximate Retail Value Additional Information 1 One (1) Marcy Easy Folding Motorized treadmill / Pre-Assembled Electric Running Machine $599.99 https://www.overstock.com/Sports-Toys/Marcy-Easy-Folding-Motorized-Treadmill-Pre-Assembled-Electric-Running-Machine/15092257/product.html 2 One (1) $500 Gift Certificate to any onsite Fairmont Princess Restaurant (7575 East Princess Dr. Scottsdale, AZ 85255) $500.00 Certificate valid through Saturday, March 31, 2018. Blackout dates apply, including but not limited to holidays and special events. All reservations are subject to availability. 3 One (1) Handcrafted wooden tree ring watch with image of Iwo Jima on watch face $375.00 https://treeringpens.com/products/silva-1 4 One (1) Portable Coleman Grill with grilling utensil set $250.00 5 One (1) PowerCrunch gift basket containing one (1) $25 Fry’s gift card, one (1) 8 lb. whey protein jar, one (1) case of full-size PowerCrunch bars, recipe cards, one (1) PowerCrunch phone case, one (1) chapstick, one (1) pair of sunglasses, and one (1) hand towel. $250.00 6 One (1) Fighter Country Partnership golf club bag $175.00 7 Two (2) Lower bowl tickets to Arizona Coyotes v. Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at Gila River Arena (9400 West Maryland Ave. Glendale, AZ 85305) $150.00 8 One (1) Lomo Instant Camera bundle containing one (1) Lomography Lomo’Instant San Sebastian instant film camera with three (3) lens attachments and one (1) package of Instax film $129.00 https://www.amazon.com/Lomography-LomoInstant-San-Sebastian-Instant/dp/B01H25NU6Q 9 One (1) Ping backpack with Fighter Country Partnership embroidered logo $125.00 10 One (1) Handmade lap quilt $50.00 11 One (1) Handmade lap quilt $50.00 12 One (1) Camouflage National Guard computer bag $50.00 13 One (1) Camouflage National Guard computer bag $50.00 14 One (1) Camouflage National Guard computer bag $50.00 15 One (1) $50 Visa gift card; valid anywhere Visa is accepted $50.00 16 One (1) $50 Visa gift card; valid anywhere Visa is accepted $50.00 17 One (1) $50 Visa gift card; valid anywhere Visa is accepted $50.00 18 One (1) $50 Visa gift card; valid anywhere Visa is accepted $50.00 19 One (1) $50 Fry’s gift card; valid at all Fry’s locations $50.00 20 One (1) $50 Fry’s gift card; valid at all Fry’s locations $50.00 21 One (1) $50 Fry’s gift card; valid at all Fry’s locations $50.00 22 One (1) $50 Fry’s gift card; valid at all Fry’s locations $50.00 23 One (1) $50 Fry’s gift card; valid at all Fry’s locations $50.00 24 One (1) $50 Fry’s gift card; valid at all Fry’s locations $50.00 25 One (1) $50 Fry’s gift card; valid at all Fry’s locations $50.00 26 One (1) $50 Fry’s gift card; valid at all Fry’s locations $50.00 27 One (1) $50 Fry’s gift card; valid at all Fry’s locations $50.00 28 One (1) $50 Fry’s gift card; valid at all Fry’s locations $50.00 29 One (1) $50 gift card to Cucina Tagliani (valid at Glendale or Peoria locations) $50.00 https://cucinatagliani.com/locations/ 30 One (1) $50 gift card to Cucina Tagliani (valid at Glendale or Peoria locations) $50.00 https://cucinatagliani.com/locations/ 31 One (1) USO swag bag containing one (1) USO hat, one (1) USO magnet, one (1) USO mug, and one (1) protein shake $50.00 32 One (1) USO swag bag containing one (1) USO hat, one (1) USO magnet, one (1) USO mug, and one (1) protein shake $50.00 33 One (1) USO swag bag containing one (1) USO hat, one (1) USO magnet, one (1) USO mug, and one (1) protein shake $50.00 34 One (1) USO swag bag containing one (1) USO hat, one (1) USO magnet, one (1) USO mug, and one (1) protein shake $50.00 35 One (1) USO swag bag containing one (1) USO hat, one (1) USO magnet, one (1) USO mug, and one (1) protein shake $50.00 36 One (1) Packages from Home swag bag containing one (1) PFH t-shirt, one (1) PFH hat, one (1) PFH patch, one (1) PFH bracelet, and one (1) PFH reusable bag $30.00 37 One (1) Packages from Home swag bag containing one (1) PFH t-shirt, one (1) PFH hat, one (1) PFH patch, one (1) PFH bracelet, and one (1) PFH reusable bag $30.00 38 One (1) Packages from Home swag bag containing one (1) PFH t-shirt, one (1) PFH hat, one (1) PFH patch, one (1) PFH bracelet, and one (1) PFH reusable bag $30.00 39 One (1) Packages from Home swag bag containing one (1) PFH t-shirt, one (1) PFH hat, one (1) PFH patch, one (1) PFH bracelet, and one (1) PFH reusable bag $30.00 40 One (1) Packages from Home swag bag containing one (1) PFH t-shirt, one (1) PFH hat, one (1) PFH patch, one (1) PFH bracelet, and one (1) PFH reusable bag $30.00 41 One (1) $25 Fry’s gift card; valid at all Fry’s locations $25.00 42 One (1) $25 Fry’s gift card; valid at all Fry’s locations $25.00 43 One (1) $25 Fry’s gift card; valid at all Fry’s locations $25.00 44 One (1) $25 Fry’s gift card; valid at all Fry’s locations $25.00 45 One (1) $25 P.F. Chang’s gift card; valid at all P.F. Chang’s locations $25.00 46 One (1) $25 P.F. Chang’s gift card; valid at all P.F. Chang’s locations $25.00 47 One (1) $25 Olive Garden gift card; valid at all Olive Garden locations $25.00 48 One (1) $25 Cheesecake Factory gift card; valid at all Cheesecake Factory locations $25.00 49 One (1) $15 Fry’s gift card; valid at all Fry’s locations $15.00 50 One (1) $15 Fry’s gift card; valid at all Fry’s locations $15.00 51 One (1) $15 Fry’s gift card; valid at all Fry’s locations $15.00 52 One (1) $15 Fry’s gift card; valid at all Fry’s locations $15.00 53 One (1) $15 Fry’s gift card; valid at all Fry’s locations $15.00 54 One (1) $15 Fry’s gift card; valid at all Fry’s locations $15.00 55 One (1) $15 Fry’s gift card; valid at all Fry’s locations $15.00 56 One (1) $15 Fry’s gift card; valid at all Fry’s locations $15.00 57 One (1) $15 Fry’s gift card; valid at all Fry’s locations $15.00 58 One (1) $15 Fry’s gift card; valid at all Fry’s locations $15.00

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address per day during the Sweepstakes Period. Each entry must contain a unique photo. There is no limit to the number of referred entries you may obtain. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries or referred entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsors, in its sole discretion.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Arizona in the KPHO-TV viewing area in Apache, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, Kingman, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Pinal and Yavapai counties, who are twenty-one (21) years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from KPHO-TV within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On or about Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at approximately 12:00 p.m. (noon) M.S.T., Sponsors will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period to select fifty-eight (58) winners. Once the 58 winners are determined, Sponsors will randomly assign one (1) prize from the list below to each winner. See approximate retail values listed below. Gift cards and gift certificates are subject to the issuer terms and conditions.

Potential winners will be notified by phone and/or email on or about Thursday, March 8, 2018 at approximately 12:00 p.m. (noon) M.S.T., and are responsible for picking up prize at Sponsor’s address (5555 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013) during business hours by 5:00 p.m. M.S.T. on Friday, March 23, 2018. Decision of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects. Winner(s) are not allowed to swap or exchange prizes.

Sponsors will determine all elements of prizing in their sole discretion. Prizes may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or service accepted by the winners. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated Official Rules, or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession, and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prizes. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsors and/or their affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials from Sponsors and/or their affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. Sponsors reserve the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsors believe may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how KPHO uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://www.azfamily.com/story/18990/privacy-policy?autostart=true. For more information about how Fry’s Food Stores uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at https://www.frysfood.com/topic/privacy-policy-7. For more information about how USO Arizona uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at https://www.uso.org/privacy. For more information about how Fighter Country Partnership uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at https://fightercountry.org/privacy. For more information about how Packages From Home uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://www.packagesfromhome.org/packages-from-home-privacy-policy/. For more information about how Arizona Heroes to Hometowns uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at https://azheroestohometowns.godaddysites.com/privacy-policy.

IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

OTHER: Sponsors assume no responsibility for entries unable to be processed due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsors reserve the right to select winner from among all eligible entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission to use winner's entry, name, hometown, voice, likeness, photograph, video and any statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity by 5:00 p.m. M.S.T. on Friday, March 23, 2018 or an alternate winner will be selected by random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. If winner notification is returned as undeliverable, an alternate winner will be selected by random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsors, Facebook, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agencies and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, Arizona state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. Winner may receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the prize retail value as stated herein. For winner’s list, available after Monday, April 2, 2018, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to Winner’s List/Courageous Hearts Sweepstakes at KPHO’s address above.

The Sponsor’s website Terms of Service apply to all entries:

You may submit any text, images, data, or other materials (“Content”) to the Web site. In so doing, you acknowledge and agree that you grant to Sponsor a royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive, worldwide right and license to:

Link to, use, reproduce, transmit, modify, adapt, publish, display, perform, distribute, and translate such Content without notice, attribution or payment to you. Sublicense such Content (in whole or in part) and/or to incorporate it in other works in any form, media or technology now known or hereafter developed for the full term of any copyright that may exist in such material without notice, attribution or payment to you. Further, by submitting Content to the Web site, you acknowledge that you have the authority to grant such rights to Sponsor and use of the Content by the Sponsor will not violate the rights of any third party. You further acknowledge that the burden of determining whether any Content posted or transmitted to the Web site by you is protected by copyright or will otherwise violate the rights of any third party rests solely with you. Sponsor and its subsidiaries, licensees and third party content providers and licensors have the right to assert and enforce these provisions relating to the submission of Content directly or on its own behalf.

This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Aptivada before entering or participating in this promotion.