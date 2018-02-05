Peoria, Glendale go head-to-head in festival to support our troops

Two West Valley cities will face off in an inaugural festival for a good cause.

On Saturday, March 3, the Laughton Team and Military Assistance Mission (MAM) will kick off the first Peoria vs. Glendale Festival.

The festival will be an all-day family event that will include bounce houses, food trucks, games, face painting and a city-versus-city tug-of-war competition.

There are three age groups for the tug-of-war: 8-14, 15-19, and 20+. Each group could win a cash prize of up to $500.

To sign up for the tug-of-war, visit peoriavsglendale.com/tug-of-war.

According to George Laughton, co-founder of the Laughton Team, the best part of the event will be contributing to MAM, a group that provides financial and moral support to active duty military, their families and wounded soldiers.

Local businesses that want to sponsor the event can purchase a booth; the proceeds from the sponsorships will go to MAM. Interested businesses can contact Caroline Porter.

The event is free for all ages and takes place at Tyr Tactical in Peoria.

Tyr Tactical

9330 N. 91st Ave.

Peoria, AZ 85345

