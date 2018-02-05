Peoria, Glendale go head-to-head in festival to support our troops

Peoria, Glendale go head-to-head in festival to support our troopsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Suspect arrested after Tempe FD captain shot dead in Scottsdale
Suspect arrested after Tempe FD captain shot dead in Scottsdale
Scottsdale police announced Sunday evening they arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Tempe Fire Department captain.More >
Scottsdale police announced Sunday evening they arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Tempe Fire Department captain.More >
PD: 2 dead, 1 injured in possible murder-suicide in Mesa
PD: 2 dead, 1 injured in possible murder-suicide in Mesa
The Mesa Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide that occurred at an apartment complex.More >
The Mesa Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide that occurred at an apartment complex.More >
Colts: Linebacker Edwin Jackson among 2 killed on highway
Colts: Linebacker Edwin Jackson among 2 killed on highway
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed early Sunday when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis, the team and police said.More >
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed early Sunday when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis, the team and police said.More >
Amtrak train collision has Arizona connection
Amtrak train collision has Arizona connection
It was discovered Sunday evening that there is an Arizona connection to the fatal Amtrak collision, which took place at around 2:35 a.m. in South Carolina.More >
It was discovered Sunday evening that there is an Arizona connection to the fatal Amtrak collision, which took place at around 2:35 a.m. in South Carolina.More >
Veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan could be deported
Veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan could be deportedMiguel Perez Jr. discovered that two tours of duty in Afghanistan with the US Army and an accompanying case of PTSD are no shield from the US immigration laws.More >Miguel Perez Jr. discovered that two tours of duty in Afghanistan with the US Army and an accompanying case of PTSD are no shield from US immigration laws.More >
Man who admitted to killing cellmate: ‘There’s one less child molester’
Man who admitted to killing cellmate: ‘There’s one less child molester’
Florida authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.More >
Florida authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.More >
PetSmart groomer fired after mistreatment of dog caught on cam
PetSmart groomer fired after mistreatment of dog caught on cam
PetSmart reportedly fired an employee in Texas after a video showed her yanking a dog in the grooming salon.More >
PetSmart reportedly fired an employee in Texas after a video showed her yanking a dog in the grooming salon.More >
Woman's body has been at mortuary for more than a year
Woman's body has been at mortuary for more than a year
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.More >
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.More >
Suspect arrested following fatal stabbing outside Tempe Food City
Suspect arrested following fatal stabbing outside Tempe Food City
Tempe police are investigating after a woman was killed following a stabbing outside of a shopping center.More >
Tempe police are investigating after a woman was killed following a stabbing outside of a shopping center.More >
Rare find: Mass grave may belong to Viking Great Army
Rare find: Mass grave may belong to Viking Great Army
The Viking Great Army may have finally been found.More >
The Viking Great Army may have finally been found.More >
Mesa police identify female victim in nail salon homicide
Mesa police identify female victim in nail salon homicide
Police are investing a homicide at a Mesa nail salon. It happened Friday evening at a strip mall near Baseline and Ellsworth.More >
Police are investing a homicide at a Mesa nail salon. It happened Friday evening at a strip mall near Baseline and Ellsworth.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Couple quits their jobs to travel the country, give tips on how to declutter your life
Couple quits their jobs to travel the country, give tips on how to declutter your life
How did you go through the process to declutter your life? The process to declutter our lives was quite the journey.More >
How did you go through the process to declutter your life? The process to declutter our lives was quite the journey.More >
8-year-old Glendale boxing champion returns home following tournament
8-year-old Glendale boxing champion returns home following tournament
Family and friends welcomed back an eight-year-old boxing star to the valley after showing off his skills in Kansas City, Missouri.More >
Family and friends welcomed back an eight-year-old boxing star to the valley after showing off his skills in Kansas City, Missouri.More >
PetSmart groomer fired after mistreatment of dog caught on cam
PetSmart groomer fired after mistreatment of dog caught on cam
PetSmart reportedly fired an employee in Texas after a video showed her yanking a dog in the grooming salon.More >
PetSmart reportedly fired an employee in Texas after a video showed her yanking a dog in the grooming salon.More >
Food is part of the party at the Phoenix Open
Food is part of the party at the Phoenix Open
Michael Stavros, Director of Business Development for the Waste Management Phoenix Open isn’t shy when describing the biggest event he’s ever worked on in his career.More >
Michael Stavros, Director of Business Development for the Waste Management Phoenix Open isn’t shy when describing the biggest event he’s ever worked on in his career.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Suspect arrested after Tempe firefighter fatally shot in Scottsdale
VIDEO: Suspect arrested after Tempe firefighter fatally shot in Scottsdale
Scottsdale police say they have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of an off-duty firefighter. 21-year-old Hezron Parks turned himself in Sunday just after Noon. LiAna Enriquez spoke with several family friends of the victim Sunday night. (February 4, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Off-duty Tempe firefighter shot in the head
VIDEO: Off-duty Tempe firefighter shot in the head
An off-duty Valley firefighter is dead after a shooting during a night-out in Scottsdale, and police are still trying to piece together who is responsible for the attack. (February 4, 2018)More >
VIDEO: PD: 2 dead, 1 injured in possible murder-suicide in Mesa
VIDEO: PD: 2 dead, 1 injured in possible murder-suicide in Mesa
The Mesa Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide that occurred at an apartment complex early Monday morning.More >
The Mesa Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide that occurred at an apartment complex early Monday morning.More >
Mistreatment of dog at PetSmart caught on cam
Mistreatment of dog at PetSmart caught on cam
(Source: KTRK via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Mesa connection to deadly Amtrak crash
VIDEO: Mesa connection to deadly Amtrak crash
Sunday's Amtrak crash is the third deadly Amtrak crash since December. The two victims who died were Amtrak employees -- the conductor and the 54-year-old engineer. On Sunday night, we're learned there is an Arizona connection. Some of the engineer's relatives live in Mesa. (February 4, 2018)More >
RAW VIDEO: Scottsdale PD give briefing on shooting that killed a Tempe fire captain
RAW VIDEO: Scottsdale PD give briefing on shooting that killed a Tempe fire captain
Sgt. Ben Hoster of Scottsdale PD gives an update on a shooting that killed a Tempe fire captain. Full story: http://bit.ly/2FK7KQ1More >
Sgt. Ben Hoster of Scottsdale PD gives an update on a shooting that killed a Tempe fire captain. Full story: http://bit.ly/2FK7KQ1More >