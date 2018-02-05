Monday, Feb 5

Young American US Open Dance Champions

Jaden Pfeifer and Hailey Cook are preparing to compete in the French Open in May. They have a GoFundMe setup and they are doing other fundraising to try to help with the travel costs. https://www.gofundme.com/haileyandjadendance

If they win the French Open, they will be the first couple to ever win both the US Open and French Open in their division.

They have been dancing with each other and competing for 4 years. They compete in many different dance styles.

For more information:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jadenhaileydance/

Queen of Clean

For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.

www.Queenofclean.com

https://www.facebook.com/Queen-of-Clean-Linda-Cobb-412666695292

Joe and Kait Russo of We're the Russos

For more information:

www.weretherussos.com

Book: Take Risks: One Couple's Journey to Quit Their Jobs and Hit the Open Road https://www.amazon.com/Take-Risks-Couples-Journey-Russos-ebook/dp/B07566RT6B/

Country Fest Tucson | Rodeo Weekend

Country Fest Tucson is going to be the biggest Country Festival Tucson has ever seen! Featuring 10 Artists that include locals, Up &Coming Acts, CMT Artists and, a couple with Number One Hits this event is a must go to!

The event is going to be held inside the Tucson Expo Center on 02/24/18 doors open at 12:00 PM and, the first artist goes on at 12:30 PM! Event ends at Midnight!

Country Fest

Tucson Expo Center - Tucson, AZ

Saturday, Feb 24, 2018

4:00PM

http://www.simbalkey.com/