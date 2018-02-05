New exhibit to open at i.d.e.a. Museum in Mesa

"Desert Royalty" oil on canvas by Ed Mell, Phoenix, Arizona. (Source: i.d.e.a. Museum)

"Heat of the Night" by Margit Kagerer, Carefree, Arizona. (Source: i.d.e.a. Museum)

An exhibit allowing Arizonans to discover the beauty of the Sonoran Desert is coming to i.d.e.a. Museum in downtown Mesa.

Sonoran Safari opens February 9th and will run through May 27.

The exhibit allows visitors to explore the landscape of the world’s 11th through digital photography, bronze and steel sculptures, ceramics, paintings, mixed media, and hand-on activities that include:

Investigating the inside of a cactus in the Interactive Saguaro activity

Exploring the wildlife research camp site focused on the desert at night (inside a black-light room)

Learning about differences and similarities of the deserts around the world

Writing desert poetry

And, creating “reflection” paintings, animal footprints and desert sky art

It features an artist from the Czech Republic in addition to the 25 Arizonan and national artists.

The Arizonan artists are: Margarethe Brummerman, Tucson; Daniel Buckley, Tucson; Jake Case, Peoria; Linda Harrison-Parsons, Scottsdale; Kathy Falla Howard, Scottsdale; Mark Klett, Tempe; Margit Kagerer, Carefree; William Lesch, Tucson; Monica Aissa Martinez, Phoenix; Ed Mell, Phoenix; Deborah O'Rourke, Green Valley; Peggy Orbon, Phoenix; Paul Orzech, Tucson; Christy Puetz, Phoenix; Mark Rossi, Tucson; Mary Shindell, Phoenix; and Jeff Zischke, Scottsdale.

Admission to the i.d.e.a. Museum is $9 for ages 1 and up.

For more information on i.d.e.a. Museum, click here.

