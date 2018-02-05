New exhibit to open at i.d.e.a. Museum in Mesa

Posted: Updated:
"Prickly Pear" by Deborah O'Rourk, Green Valley, Arizona. (Source: i.d.e.a. Museum) "Prickly Pear" by Deborah O'Rourk, Green Valley, Arizona. (Source: i.d.e.a. Museum)
"Heat of the Night" by Margit Kagerer, Carefree, Arizona. (Source: i.d.e.a. Museum) "Heat of the Night" by Margit Kagerer, Carefree, Arizona. (Source: i.d.e.a. Museum)
"Desert Royalty" oil on canvas by Ed Mell, Phoenix, Arizona. (Source: i.d.e.a. Museum) "Desert Royalty" oil on canvas by Ed Mell, Phoenix, Arizona. (Source: i.d.e.a. Museum)
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

An exhibit allowing Arizonans to discover the beauty of the Sonoran Desert is coming to i.d.e.a. Museum in downtown Mesa. 

Sonoran Safari opens February 9th and will run through May 27.

The exhibit allows visitors to explore the landscape of the world’s 11th through digital photography, bronze and steel sculptures, ceramics, paintings, mixed media, and hand-on activities that include:

  • Investigating the inside of a cactus in the Interactive Saguaro activity
  • Exploring the wildlife research camp site focused on the desert at night (inside a black-light room)
  • Learning about differences and similarities of the deserts around the world
  • Writing desert poetry
  • And, creating “reflection” paintings, animal footprints and desert sky art

It features an artist from the Czech Republic in addition to the 25 Arizonan and national artists.

The Arizonan artists are: Margarethe Brummerman, Tucson; Daniel Buckley, Tucson; Jake Case, Peoria; Linda Harrison-Parsons, Scottsdale; Kathy Falla Howard, Scottsdale; Mark Klett, Tempe; Margit Kagerer, Carefree; William Lesch, Tucson; Monica   Aissa Martinez, Phoenix; Ed Mell, Phoenix; Deborah O'Rourke, Green Valley; Peggy Orbon, Phoenix; Paul Orzech, Tucson; Christy Puetz, Phoenix; Mark Rossi, Tucson; Mary Shindell, Phoenix; and Jeff Zischke, Scottsdale.

Admission to the i.d.e.a. Museum is $9 for ages 1 and up.  

For more information on i.d.e.a. Museum, click here

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.